How southeast Wisconsin is reacting to overturn of Roe v. Wade

The pro-life community has been looking forward to it. Pro-choice groups have been loathing it. Now, it's happened.

Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide, was officially overturned by the Supreme Court Friday morning in the decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The legality of abortion is now up to the states.

In Wisconsin, abortion is a felony except in an incredibly limited exception when the mother's life is in danger and two physicians concur that her life is in danger, an exception so narrow that medical experts say still leaves the mother's life at risk in emergency situations where decisions need to be made quick.

There are no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

It remains legal to travel to other states to perform or receive an abortion. Abortion remains legal in Illinois.

Here's how Wisconsin elected officials and organizations are responding:

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester: “Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial. Today’s decision reaffirms their lives are precious and worthy of protection. I agree with the justices in their opinion when they say, ‘The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.’ I urge those who disagree with the decision to remain peaceful.”

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties: “I’m proudly pro-life. Today’s decision will bring this important issue back to the states. This is a great victory for life.”

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine: “Let’s call this what it is: a brazen, political act that rolls back essential human rights. By striking down a precedent of nearly 50 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has sent our country back to the 1970s and Wisconsin back to the 1840s. During Governor Evers’ special session on protecting reproductive care, we had an opportunity to protect Wisconsinites’ access to abortion, but legislative Republicans ignored the call and the will of the people of Wisconsin. Republicans’ unwillingness to act is inexcusable, and they will be directly responsible for the negative outcomes of this decision. The Supreme Court’s decision to throw out historically enshrined protections and the GOP’s inaction will have significant consequences for our friends, families, neighbors, and communities. Let me be clear: we will not stop fighting for access to comprehensive healthcare, including abortion. While today hurts, we will not be deterred in our pursuit of reproductive rights.”

Dr. Wendy Molaska, president of the Wisconsin Medical Society: “Today’s decision raises concerns that could result in significant interference with the physician-patient relationship — the sanctity of which is the bedrock of our healthcare system. Defaulting to a law first created in 1849 is not the best path forward. Inevitable confusion over the continued validity of that 19th century law makes proactive legislative action prudent.

“The Wisconsin Medical Society supports legislation that would acknowledge the right of a physician to perform and give advice on this medical procedure — or refuse to do so according to the physician’s training, experience and conscience.

“The health and safety of our patients is our top priority. Wisconsin law should reflect that priority and ensure physicians can have full and frank discussions with patients about their health care without fear of imprisonment.”

Archdiocese of Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki: "As a Church that advances the Culture of Life and as members of a civil society, we welcome the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs case. While no doubt we all feel a renewed hope for the future, let us also remember that our struggle to preserve the sanctity of human life is only just beginning. Abortion laws now return to the individual states. Our challenge is to continue to promote that human life begins at conception and needs to be protected at all times.

"The Church will continue to support all women — especially those experiencing unplanned pregnancies where abortion seems like the only or easy solution — by providing the spiritual, emotional and financial support necessary through our parishes, support networks and pregnancy centers. I appeal to all in our society to work together to make the thought of abortion not only unthinkable, but also unnecessary. More than 63 million children lost their lives to the scourge of abortion. May their souls, and all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace."

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.: "Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost 50 years the decision of nine unelected Justices prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion. This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life. Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion, and respect for the broad range of views that people hold."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.: "An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back, we will move forward."

State Sen. Bob Wirch, a Somers Democrat whose district includes part of Racine County: “This is a sad day and I don’t believe that government should get in between women and their doctors when it comes to decisions. This is an arbitrary decision by the Supreme Court that the voters will remember in November.”

State Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenosha Democrat whose district includes part of Racine: “If conservatives on the Supreme Court get their way, reproductive healthcare in this state will get sent back to the Dark Ages. Now is the time to take action so that our state does not mandate forced pregnancies, particularly in cases of rape and incest.”

State Rep. Chuck Wichgers, a Muskego Republican whose district includes Waterford: “Today, the U. S. Supreme Court corrected a judicial ruling that has hung darkly over our nation for far too long. It is the job of government to protect life. We are a nation founded on the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. When the most basic right to life is denied to innocent, unborn babies, it is not long before all human life is degraded. We have seen this happen in our country even as women made incredible gains in equal rights. Abortion does not empower women, it trades one set of problems for another. There are tremendous resources available to women facing unplanned pregnancies; not only basic things like diapers, formula, and clothing, but adoption support, housing options, counseling, and education. Now more than ever, Wisconsinites will come alongside those faced with unplanned pregnancies instead of offering a false solution like killing an unborn child.

“Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said, ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.’

“Since Roe v. Wade was decided, over 62 million unborn babies in America lost their lives to someone else’s ‘choice.’ According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 585,624 abortions in our state since 1974. That is 34 children who died by abortion every single day, 365 days a year, for the past 47 years. These are heartbreaking numbers. Today is an historic day in America.”

Matt Sande, Pro-Life Wisconsin legislative director: "Abortion is no longer a constitutional right in America, and never really was. The shackles of the 'Roe/Casey' legal regime have been thrown off and now Wisconsin and every other state in our nation is free to ban abortion without exception."

Dan Miller, Pro-Life Wisconsin state director: "We have longed for the day when no more babies die and no more mothers cry. The blood of the more than 550,000 aborted Wisconsin babies cries to heaven for justice. Nothing will stand in our way to see that abortion ends in Wisconsin! Victory for the rights of the preborn is quite literally in the hands of our state legislature and governor. Please pray for them."

Planned Parenthood: "Today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of SCOTUS—women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian justices.

"The court has failed us all — but this is far from over.

"We know what politicians want because it's already happening: to ban abortion state by state—& eventually a national ban. But, like generations before us, we'll fight for each other. If you or someone you know needs an abortion, reach out: 1-800-230-Plan & http://AbortionFinder.org"

Rebecca Kleefisch, former Wisconsin lieutenant governor and current Republican gubernatorial candidate: "A victory for unborn babies!"

Tim Michels, Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate: "It is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds. We need to build a world that is safer for all, a world where better education is provided, and an economy that allows for all to prosper. Life must always be protected. We should not demonize those who don't believe that, but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children.

"The pro-life movement does not end with today’s victory. In fact, it’s vital that we grow stronger."

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha: “The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade now turns the clock in Wisconsin back over 150 years, with all abortions criminalized in our state — with no exceptions to rape or incest. The Legislature had the opportunity to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban through Governor Evers’ Special Session; however, Republicans gaveled in and out in under 30 seconds, refusing to even debate the issue.”

Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate to represent Wisconsin in U.S. Senate: "The Supreme Court just struck down Roe v. Wade. There is no reason to put women in danger and take us back in time. Congress needs to act now, enough wasting time. Everything is on the line this November. Anti-abortion politicians like Ron Johnson need to go. In the Senate, I'll fight hard to protect women and make Roe the law of the land."

Tom Nelson, Democratic candidate to represent Wisconsin in U.S. Senate: “June 24, 2022, is a day of infamy for women, for the Supreme Court and for the U.S. Constitution. Never in our lifetimes did we think that we would live in a nation where freedoms would decrease instead of increase. The Supreme Court’s extremist majority showed its true colors – trading away basic rights and freedoms for a backwards, dystopian vision that the majority of Americans DON’T want.

"I know that so many folks in our community are grieving, outraged and shaken. I want you to know that I will NEVER stop fighting to protect the right to choose for women across our state and our country.

"In the post-Roe America that is now our reality, the Senate is the frontline for abortion rights. We are just one Senate vote away from codifying a woman’s right to choose into national law – and ensuring every American can make their own decisions about their body and their future.

"With Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban still on the books, we need bold, immediate action in the U.S. Senate to protect women’s lives. Democrats must end the filibuster, codify a national right to a safe and legal abortion and expand the Supreme Court. I’m the only candidate in this Senate race to advocate for this position.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.: “Today’s landmark ruling is a historic victory for human rights. This decision paves the way for us to protect all life.”

Alex Lasry, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate: "Today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of SCOTUS — women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian justices."

Larry Dupuis, legal director at the ACLU of Wisconsin: "While today is an undeniably bleak day in our country’s history, we can not allow ourselves to give up the fight. Feelings of hopelessness and despair are understandable given the magnitude of the crisis we now find ourselves in. But even in moments like this one – where we may feel completely powerless in the face of grave injustice — we must remind ourselves that we still do have power. Everyone’s rights are on the line now, so it’s important for all of us to make our voices heard, and to get involved. We need the officials who represent us in local, state, and federal government – as well those we elect to the judiciary – to be firmly committed to defending bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom, and the other civil liberties we hold dear.”

Melinda Brennan, ACLU of Wisconsin executive director: “We encourage everyone to channel the righteous anger you may be feeling right now into action. There are elections set for this August and November, as well as a crucial state supreme court race next April. You can also talk with your neighbors, contact your legislators, get engaged and organize within your community.”

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times and Joe States of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

