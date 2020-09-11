How a Racine County health department averted a taxpayer crisis, and what's being done to prevent another

CALEDONIA — In the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Racine County Health Department (which covers all but three of Racine County’s municipalities) was on a path of going hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget.
Ninety percent of the 30-person department’s budget goes to personnel costs, according to CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner. When the pandemic struck, several staff members who were normally funded through restrictive grants “had to be repurposed to address COVID-19,” Gesner explained in an email to The Journal Times.
The novel coronavirus had killed more than 90 people in the county and over 1,190 people statewide, as of Thursday according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In April, Gesner was predicting that the health department’s taxpayer funding would be completely gone by the end of August, and then CRCHD would need an additional $720,000 of unbudgeted funds to keep functioning through September, October, November and December. During a meeting between CRCHD and the Caledonia Village Board Tuesday, local leaders expressed fears that the costs could have ended up being more than $1 million over budget.
But then in the spring and summer, grant funds totaling around $1.2 million came in, averting a crisis. The health department is no longer expected to go over budget in 2020.
Now, local leaders are trying to reformat the health department to prevent a potential crisis from arising again, should there be another pandemic or disaster that puts such a strain on it.
Right now, even though CRCHD serves every municipality in the county other than the City of Racine and villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park, the fiscal agent for the department is the Village of Caledonia. Fourteen municipalities pay into CRCHD, but its staff members are technically employees of Caledonia. As such, should the department go over budget, Caledonia is technically on the hook for the costs.
“Because we are the fiscal agent, we have a greater liability when something like this COVID pandemic occurs,” Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen told The Journal Times, who has repeatedly complimented the work of Gesner and others with the department for finding grants to avoid having the department fly beyond budget caps. “Saying you’re going to divide it up (the over-budget costs) is one thing. Those municipalities being able to afford it is another. We all work under very tight budgets in government. We don’t have a lot of money lying around for these kinds of things.”
Regarding how the pandemic has affected this year’s budgets, Christensen said “It’s not going to be a crisis financially, but it could have been.”
That’s why municipalities have started moving toward having CRCHD moved to be under Racine County’s control rather than Caledonia, since the county has “more resources available to them (and) they are better equipped to handle a countywide organization,” Christensen said.
“This department would be much better off under the auspices of the county than under Caledonia,” Tom Weatherston, a Caledonia trustee and former state representative, said Tuesday.
To start this process, each of the 14 municipalities CRCHD serves need to pass a resolution before the end of 2020 so that during the 2021 budget processes the county and each municipality can approve having CRCHD reformed underneath the county.
Bringing the health department under the county’s control “does make sense,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told The Journal Times last week.
The Village of Sturtevant already approved such a resolution on Sept. 1, and Caledonia approved one Tuesday.
