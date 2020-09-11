How a Racine County health department averted a taxpayer crisis, and what's being done to prevent another

Now, local leaders are trying to reformat the health department to prevent a potential crisis from arising again, should there be another pandemic or disaster that puts such a strain on it.

Right now, even though CRCHD serves every municipality in the county other than the City of Racine and villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park, the fiscal agent for the department is the Village of Caledonia. Fourteen municipalities pay into CRCHD, but its staff members are technically employees of Caledonia. As such, should the department go over budget, Caledonia is technically on the hook for the costs.

“Because we are the fiscal agent, we have a greater liability when something like this COVID pandemic occurs,” Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen told The Journal Times, who has repeatedly complimented the work of Gesner and others with the department for finding grants to avoid having the department fly beyond budget caps. “Saying you’re going to divide it up (the over-budget costs) is one thing. Those municipalities being able to afford it is another. We all work under very tight budgets in government. We don’t have a lot of money lying around for these kinds of things.”

Regarding how the pandemic has affected this year’s budgets, Christensen said “It’s not going to be a crisis financially, but it could have been.”