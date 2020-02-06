Hotel/convention center agreement approved

RACINE — A project three years in the making passed a key milestone on Tuesday when the City Council approved the development agreement between the City of Racine and Gatehouse Capital Corp. for a Downtown hotel and convention center tied to Festival Hall.
In a recap of the project, City Administrator Jim Palenick said that Dallas-based Gatehouse had submitted the concept during the request for proposals for a Downtown arena. When the arena project failed, city officials revisited the Gatehouse proposal, which then had to be revised due to restrictions from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
During the public comment segment of Tuesday’s meeting, several people from organizations such as the Downtown Racine Corp. and Racine County Economic Development Corp. spoke in favor of the project. David Blank, president and CEO of Real Racine, the county’s tourism promotion agency, said the project would be “a game-changer for Downtown Racine,” boosting tourism and economic activity Downtown.
Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District, which includes Downtown Racine, echoed their sentiments and read out loud feedback he had received from his constituents in support of the project.
“I find this is an exciting time for our community, and that forward momentum should be hastened,” Coe read from correspondence from a constituent. “This development would activate a large parcel in our Downtown and utilize our underused Festival Hall.”
Arena looms large
Others compared the project with the proposed Downtown arena, which was killed when Mason, in one of his first acts as Mayor, vetoed its funding in response to public push back against the proposal. Several took issue with the $21 million incentive package.
“If this project is worth it, they’ll build a hotel with their own money,” said Dennis Montey, who is running for the open 4th Alderman District seat, with a primary on Feb. 18.
Alderman Jason Meekma of the 14th District said that the arena debacle was a valuable lesson that has been carried forward with the new project.
“I was wrong at that point (about the arena) and I’m glad that project didn’t move forward,” said Meekma. “There’s this tendency to cling to a project like the arena and say, ‘See, that project failed so every project will fail,’ instead of learning (from it).”
Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District advised that the council wait to vote on the package in order to better inform the public about the project in order to avoid public push back similar to the arena’s.
“I love this idea of the hotel. I think it will definitely bring benefit to the Downtown,” Perez said. “I don’t want this to be another project that we move forward and the community doesn’t support it because they don’t have the information for it.”
Palenick said that a delay at this juncture could push back construction into 2021 when the hope was to at least get shovels in the ground by this fall.
The council voted 12-1 to approve the development agreement. Aldermen Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Jen Levy, Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor II, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Perez, Natalia Taft, Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in favor. Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District voted in opposition. Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District was absent.
Lot subdivision
The City Council Tuesday also approved a request from Pioneer Products, 1917 S. Memorial Drive, to divide its property into three separate lots.
Members of the public and Glenn voiced concerns that the intended buyer for the divided lot is Waukesha-based Zignego Co., which was denied a permit to crush concrete on the lot. Ralph Wagner, owner of A1 Auto Body across the street from Pioneer, said owner Dan Zignego told him the company plans to build a concrete plant on the site.
On Wednesday The Journal Times reached Dan Zignego Jr., project supervisor at Zignego Co. Zignego said the company has an accepted purchase offer from Pioneer, but that purchase is still being discussed. When asked what the company plans to do with the lot, Zignego said he did not want to elaborate because the potential purchase is still being negotiated.
Last week, city Planning Manager Matt Sadowski said Zignego has not submitted to the city any plans for a concrete plant. A concrete plant does fit the lot’s zoned use, which is I-2, but Sadowski said that because it is within 300 feet of a residential area, a plant would need to enclosed, which would require Zignego to go to the city for design and building permits.
Because the application before the council on Tuesday was solely to split the lot, Alderman Jones of the 2nd District asked if Pioneer would have any legal recourse if that application was denied. City Attorney Scott Letteney said that while it was impossible to predict Pioneer’s reaction, there is a history of litigation regarding denial of applications when a public body goes against a staff’s findings on a proposal.
The council voted to approve the request, 11-2. Aldermen Coe, Jones, Tate, Levy, Horton, Shakoor, Jung, Land, Taft, Meekma and Lemke voted in favor. Aldermen Glenn and Perez voted in opposition. Weidner was absent.
The City Council also met in closed session to discuss cyber security. No action was taken.
