Hotel/convention center agreement approved

Arena looms large

Others compared the project with the proposed Downtown arena, which was killed when Mason, in one of his first acts as Mayor, vetoed its funding in response to public push back against the proposal. Several took issue with the $21 million incentive package.

“If this project is worth it, they’ll build a hotel with their own money,” said Dennis Montey, who is running for the open 4th Alderman District seat, with a primary on Feb. 18.

Alderman Jason Meekma of the 14th District said that the arena debacle was a valuable lesson that has been carried forward with the new project.

“I was wrong at that point (about the arena) and I’m glad that project didn’t move forward,” said Meekma. “There’s this tendency to cling to a project like the arena and say, ‘See, that project failed so every project will fail,’ instead of learning (from it).”

Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District advised that the council wait to vote on the package in order to better inform the public about the project in order to avoid public push back similar to the arena’s.