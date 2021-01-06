Here's what Wisconsin politicians are saying about Trump and each other amid insurrection in D.C.

“I haven’t seen anything like it since my deployment to Iraq in 2007 and 2008,” U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Green Bay, told CNN of what happened at the Capitol Wednesday.
“This is banana republic crap that we’re watching happen right now,” Gallagher, a Marine, said in a statement. He placed some of the blame for the rage from Trump’s supporters on fellow Republicans including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who planned to object to the outcome of the election.
“The objectors over the last two days have told me, ‘There is no problem with just having a debate. We know we’re not going to succeed, so we’re just going to object; we’re going to have a debate, we’ll voice people’s concerns and then we won’t actually overturn our entire system of representative government so nothing bad will happen. There will be no cost to this effort,’” Gallagher said. “This is the cost of this effort.”
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, a Racine native now representing Milwaukee as a Democrat, blamed President Donald Trump specifically for the violence in a Wednesday afternoon tweet. “I am safe and sheltered but this is an incredibly disturbing and shameful moment for our country that was encouraged by the POTUS,” she wrote. She described those who stormed the building as “domestic terrorists.”
Authorities said Wednesday that at least one improvised explosive device was recovered.
Of the invasion on the Capitol, in which police officers at some points around the building removed barricades allowing pro-Trump insurrectionists to close in on the building itself, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Madison Democrat, called it a “coup attempt” and blamed Trump for “inciting domestic terrorism.”
In a statement issued hours after the violence began, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said: “I condemn the reprehensible actions of criminals inside the United States Capitol today and I thank law enforcement for their efforts to maintain public safety. As I said about protests throughout last year, those wishing to express their First Amendment rights need to follow the law. Anyone not authorized to be in the Capitol needs to immediately leave.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted “I am safe, but it’s disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump’s lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., claimed during a TV interview Wednesday evening that Trump did not have a peaceful transfer of power when he took office in 2016, with Johnson equating leaked phone calls from within Trump’s staff to what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday. There were scuffles between pro- and anti-Trump people on Inauguration Day in 2017, but nothing compared to the Capitol being breached.
Johnson did condemn the mob who broke into the Capitol building.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul was one of many who has called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and to have Trump removed from office. “Once Congress has fulfilled its duty of certifying the results of the presidential election, it should immediately begin proceedings to remove the President from office. Every day he remains in office is a threat to the republic,” Kaul said in a statement.
“The peaceful transfer of power is at the very heart of our government and our country. This is an attack on our democracy. Period,” Gov. Tony Evers stated.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, added in a statement that she is “horrified and deeply concerned” about what happened. “This is a blatant attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election by an armed mob. The literal assault of the Capitol building and the chambers of the legislature while the Electoral College votes are counted is a direct attack on our democracy.”
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times, Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers and Riley Vetterkind of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.