Here's what Wisconsin politicians are saying about Trump and each other amid insurrection in D.C.

“I haven’t seen anything like it since my deployment to Iraq in 2007 and 2008,” U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Green Bay, told CNN of what happened at the Capitol Wednesday.

“This is banana republic crap that we’re watching happen right now,” Gallagher, a Marine, said in a statement. He placed some of the blame for the rage from Trump’s supporters on fellow Republicans including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who planned to object to the outcome of the election.

“The objectors over the last two days have told me, ‘There is no problem with just having a debate. We know we’re not going to succeed, so we’re just going to object; we’re going to have a debate, we’ll voice people’s concerns and then we won’t actually overturn our entire system of representative government so nothing bad will happen. There will be no cost to this effort,’” Gallagher said. “This is the cost of this effort.”

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, a Racine native now representing Milwaukee as a Democrat, blamed President Donald Trump specifically for the violence in a Wednesday afternoon tweet. “I am safe and sheltered but this is an incredibly disturbing and shameful moment for our country that was encouraged by the POTUS,” she wrote. She described those who stormed the building as “domestic terrorists.”