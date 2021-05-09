Here's the traffic disruptions to expect when work begins on Festival Hall hotel-convention center

The contractor will be responsible for providing all traffic control signs at the intersection as well as advance notice signs one block in each direction from the intersection.

At all times during sanitary sewer construction, the contractor will maintain public traffic access along Christopher Columbus Causeway/Kipikawi Causeway to the east of the intersection.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, the contractor will provide for public traffic flow at all times along Lake Avenue from the south, up to the Fourth Street and Lake Avenue intersection, then turning east on to the causeway, and including traffic flowing in the opposite direction.

Public traffic will include delivery trucks and emergency vehicles.

If it becomes necessary for public traffic to be limited to a single lane for construction safety, the contractor shall provide automated portable traffic signals for the duration of the single-lane access, controlled from the south on Lake Avenue and from the East on Christopher Columbus Causeway.