Here's the traffic disruptions to expect when work begins on Festival Hall hotel-convention center

RACINE — The site work necessary for the proposed Festival Hall convention center and hotel development may disrupt traffic and result in limited street parking in parts of Downtown Racine.
Michael Gitter, chief of operations for Racine Water & Wastewater Utilities, said the project will replace a sanitary sewer interceptor from the 4th Street and Lake Avenue intersection going east. He said there will also be a small water main replacement at that intersection as well.
The project is expected to start July 7 with substantial completion by Oct. 22.
Although Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital Corp has not announced a construction start date, which was pushed back due to the pandemic, the city is moving forward with the site work.
Road closures
Gitter explains that as a result of the utility work, Fourth Street and Lake Avenue intersection will experience partial road closures during the project. However, full closure of the intersection to all traffic will not be allowed.
He added that full closure of Fourth Street for a distance of 200 feet west of the intersection will be allowed, as needed, to make the new sanitary sewer connection.
The contractor will be responsible for providing all traffic control signs at the intersection as well as advance notice signs one block in each direction from the intersection.
At all times during sanitary sewer construction, the contractor will maintain public traffic access along Christopher Columbus Causeway/Kipikawi Causeway to the east of the intersection.
Additionally, the contractor will provide for public traffic flow at all times along Lake Avenue from the south, up to the Fourth Street and Lake Avenue intersection, then turning east on to the causeway, and including traffic flowing in the opposite direction.
Public traffic will include delivery trucks and emergency vehicles.
If it becomes necessary for public traffic to be limited to a single lane for construction safety, the contractor shall provide automated portable traffic signals for the duration of the single-lane access, controlled from the south on Lake Avenue and from the East on Christopher Columbus Causeway.
Two lanes of public traffic from Lake Avenue south to Christopher Columbus Causeway shall be resumed thereafter as soon as construction staging allows.
At all times during water line replacement in the 4th and Lake intersection, the contractor will maintain two-way public traffic access to Christopher Columbus Causeway.
Parking
To assist with maintenance of traffic flow during construction, public street parking will not be allowed for the duration of the project along Christopher Columbus Causeway for a distance of 400 feet east of Lake Avenue.
Public street parking will also not be allowed on Lake Avenue for a distance of 200 feet both north and south of 4th Street.
The contractor shall provide “no parking” signs for this purpose.