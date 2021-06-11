Here's how Racine County's representatives think Wisconsin's $4.4 tax revenue windfall should be used

Based on the actions of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee through Monday, it was estimated the state would have a general fund balance of about $2.08 billion by the end of the 2021-23 biennium. That balance is now projected to reach more than $5.8 billion by July 2023, not including the $2.5 billion in coronavirus funding coming to Wisconsin through the latest federal stimulus package.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Much of that $4.4 billion is coming from spending by Wisconsinites, most of whom received stimulus checks throughout the pandemic, checks that translated into spending that fueled the economy and thus also created tax revenue for the state.

In a memo, Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang called that sum “unprecedented.”

While education and health workers, as well as advocates for low-income people, push for the money to be used to invest in infrastructure, schools and lead pipe replacements, the Republicans who hold a majority in both houses of the Legislature may spend all of it on tax breaks for income-earners and property owners.

GOP holds the power