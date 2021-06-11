 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how Racine County's representatives think Wisconsin's $4.4 tax revenue windfall should be used
0 Comments

Here's how Racine County's representatives think Wisconsin's $4.4 tax revenue windfall should be used

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Based on the actions of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee through Monday, it was estimated the state would have a general fund balance of about $2.08 billion by the end of the 2021-23 biennium. That balance is now projected to reach more than $5.8 billion by July 2023, not including the $2.5 billion in coronavirus funding coming to Wisconsin through the latest federal stimulus package.

Much of that $4.4 billion is coming from spending by Wisconsinites, most of whom received stimulus checks throughout the pandemic, checks that translated into spending that fueled the economy and thus also created tax revenue for the state.

In a memo, Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang called that sum “unprecedented.”

While education and health workers, as well as advocates for low-income people, push for the money to be used to invest in infrastructure, schools and lead pipe replacements, the Republicans who hold a majority in both houses of the Legislature may spend all of it on tax breaks for income-earners and property owners.

GOP holds the power

Robin Vos

Vos

“Now with this new money that’s coming in,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Republican, said in a Thursday interview, “I think it’s just a testament to the good work that we’ve been doing over the past year, and the fact that we’ve been good stewards of taxpayer dollars. So, knowing that, I look and say if we had more money than we needed before the $4.4 billion came in, I would be focused on making sure the vast majority of it — hopefully all of it — is returned back to the families, the taxpayers that paid it to us in a way that was more that we need it.”

Vos said he is “open to other suggestions” for how the money can be used. But, he concluded, “I am presuming that we would do cuts in property taxes, cuts in income taxes ... the only thing I’m not open to is using it to grow the size of government.”

Vos and other Republicans have argued that the state now has more money than it needs, and so they want to indirectly give that money back to taxpayers through tax cuts.

Van Wanggaard

Wanggaard

“The projected surplus means that state taxpayers have paid and will pay way too much in taxes. Taxpayers created this surplus, and they should get it back. Keeping it in Madison means it will only be spent and wasted,” state Rep. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a statement.

Before the $4.4 billion estimated total became known, “the state had $2.5 billion to spend. That’s more than enough to meet Wisconsin’s spending needs,” Wanggaard saud. “We should eliminate whole classes of taxes if we can ... whether that means the elimination of an entire income tax bracket, or eliminating the personal property tax, the cellphone tax, or the tax on retirement income, or any combination of them, I am in support of it.”

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a series of tweets this week regarding the $4.4 billion: “We should be maximizing the available federal & state resources to invest in our infrastructure — like rural broadband, lead pipe removal, addressing climate change — education, our workforce, & future.”

Last week, Republicans removed a $40 million proposal from the planned 2021-23 budget by Gov. Tony Evers for forgivable loans for residents to replace lead pipes.

Neubauer also wrote: “Instead of reflecting on the data and investing in the Badger Bounceback that has been working so well for Wisconsin, Republicans are finding new ways to break the budget and undermine our recovery ... we must keep our foot on the gas and fund the priorities and investments that benefit our state, drive our economy and create opportunity for Wisconsin. Investing in our economy and economic drivers now will provide a long-term boost to our entire state.”

Tax cuts controversial

Vos’ hope for tax cuts has support from other Republicans but opposition from Democrats.

Robert W. Wirch

Wirch

After the $4.4 billion revenue estimate was publicly known, state Sen. Bob Wirch, a Democrat from Somers whose district includes much of the City of Racine, said in a statement: “The Republican majority has no excuse for not revisiting the Governor’s budget proposals for K-12 education and homelessness prevention programs. We have the money to fund the Governor’s proposals, and these are two areas of need that the Finance Committee had been planning to underfund. There is still time to correct this error and provide our schools and advocates for the homeless with the resources they need.”

Robert Wittke

Wittke

State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, said in an email: “At a time when our residents, families and businesses are feeling the effects of our current tax burden, I believe it prudent to provide as much relief as possible. Considering our acute worker shortage statewide, we must focus our efforts on making Wisconsin more competitive from a tax structure standpoint than our surrounding states in order to attract more workers to solve our workforce crisis.”

More Sunday

Local school and nonprofit leaders say Wisconsin's $4.4 billion windfall could be transformative if it isn't used for tax breaks. For the full story, see Sunday's Journal Times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA asks J&J to discard millions of vaccine doses

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch now: Movement to end poverty calls for a 'Third Reconstruction' at Racine County Courthouse event
Government and Politics

Watch now: Movement to end poverty calls for a 'Third Reconstruction' at Racine County Courthouse event

  • 3 min to read

At least 50 Poor People’s Campaign demonstrations were held across more than 40 states Monday, coinciding with the one on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse. The goal is “building a movement to end poverty" and reforming the existing “economic system that does not ensure people can meet their basic needs,” one organizer said.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow
Government and Politics

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is set to visit Racine on Thursday to learn how Racine's communities of color have been impacted by COVID-19, as well as to visit Mayor Cory Mason. The lieutenant governor's visit includes several tops at black-owned businesses to hear from owners about the COVID-19 impacts on their business and their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.

+7
Wisconsin Republicans aim to use investigation of 2020 election to fuel voting law changes
Elections

Wisconsin Republicans aim to use investigation of 2020 election to fuel voting law changes

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Rochester Republican who is the de facto leader of elected conservatives in Wisconsin, agreed with a statement during a radio interview Thursday morning that "shady dealings" occurred in 2020 election, while still maintaining that Joe Biden is the president. The investigation Vos is ordering he hopes will lead to changes in Wisconsin's voting laws and maybe contribute to getting Gov. Tony Evers voted out of office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News