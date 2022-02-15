Here's how Racine County, Kenosha County and state officials reacted to Gov. Evers' State of the State address

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester

“When Governor Evers talks about his campaign promises, little or no action was actually taken by the governor to get these things done. The majority of promises were delivered because of billions in federal dollars or from good policy decisions by Legislative Republicans.

“Governor Evers has failed to address the biggest issue facing our state – the workforce crisis. My colleagues and I will again lead on another issue by passing a Stronger Workforce Initiative this spring to help get more people back into the labor force who have otherwise checked out of job searching.

“During the final months of session, Republicans will continue to block Governor Evers’ liberal agenda, strengthen our election integrity, and ensure the state moves forward without expanding welfare, overspending or raising taxes.”

Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers

“We have a $3.8 billion budget surplus, the largest 'rainy day fund' in state history, a record-low unemployment rate and growing wages. The Governor has a lot to be proud of, despite constant opposition from the Republican majority in the Legislature. He’s been a good steward of our state’s federal Covid dollars, and that shows in our strong economic numbers. That’s not to say we aren’t facing challenges. The economic recovery hasn’t benefitted everyone, and there are still families struggling. Employers are having a hard time filling jobs, and we’ll need long-term solutions to our workforce problems. Governor Evers’s plan for the surplus money would address some of these challenges; giving some of that money back to our hardworking families; further investing in education and job training; and helping to offset some of the costs of care for children and adult family members. Just think of the strong position our state would be in if Republicans would set aside their partisan agenda and work with Governor Evers for the betterment of all Wisconsinites.”

Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha

“Tonight, Gov. Evers addressed the state, providing a positive vision for our shared future.

“Over the course of the pandemic, Gov. Evers has made billions of dollars of investments in working families and small businesses across the state in or to keep our Main Streets strong. As a result, our state boasts both a historically low unemployment rate as well as the largest budget surplus in our state’s history.

“That said, we still have work to do to make sure Wisconsin’s working families can get ahead, and Gov. Evers presented a plan to ensure that we get our budget surplus working for the people of our state.

“I support the Governor’s plan to give a $150 surplus refund to every Wisconsin resident, which can be used for gas, groceries, and all of the other necessities of life. The Governor’s plan for the surplus is designed to give working families direct assistance, while a Republican plan has already proposed — yes, you guessed it — massive tax cuts for the rich.

“Working families in every part of the state need and deserve assistance, and they need it right now. As Gov. Evers said tonight: ‘This is the people’s money. Let’s get it back to them.’”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine

“It was like Déjà Vu all over again. The speech could have been titled 'Thank you, Republicans.' Everything Tony Evers took credit for was something he either initially opposed, like broad income tax cuts, or previously vetoed, like letting you keep your money in your pocket right now. Otherwise, it was passed by the Republican legislature without his input, and often with him standing in the way.

"Evers once again failed to address the real issues facing Wisconsinites- rising crime in their neighborhoods, rising inflation and economic uncertainty. If Evers thinks a one-time rebate of $150 will help with inflation, he hasn’t been to a grocery store, hasn’t bought gas, or frankly, hasn’t bought anything in the last year.

"While crime is skyrocketing across the state, he has no plans to make us feel safer in our homes. He lamented his inability to accomplish 'justice reform,' another way of lamenting that Wisconsin isn’t more like Illinois, California and New York. The solution isn’t weaker criminal penalties, defunding the police, prosecuting fewer crimes, or eliminating cash bail. We’ve seen the disaster “justice reform” has taken in those states. We don’t need it here.

"I, for one, believe that solving our economic and crime problem needs bold leadership, not whatever Governor Evers is pretending to push. We want real, permanent tax reform, not one-time rebates. We want people to feel safe in their homes, not fearful that police are too busy to help them because more criminals are on the street. And if Tony Evers ever left the Madison bubble and talked to people across the state, he’d want that too."

State Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego

“I am proud the governor championed the tax cuts provided in our state budget. Unfortunately, he failed to mention that he introduced a budget to raise taxes by a $1 billion dollars; Republicans rejected the idea to raise taxes.

“The governor also failed to address the issues with our previous elections by vetoing several reforms. Therefore, the state legislature will send him more bills which incorporate the recommendations from the elections audit by the non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

“The governor announced several new areas of state spending. I am relieved the governor will finally provide more detail about how he plans to spend federal covid-relief dollars. The governor is still sitting on over $900 million dollars without any oversight by the state legislature.

“I stand with my colleagues who want to unequivocally restore our individual freedoms and our ability to work to provide for our families.”

UW System President Tommy Thompson and UW Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III

“We appreciate Gov. Evers’ commitment to public higher education and his recognition of the vital role the University of Wisconsin System plays in improving lives and communities across our state. This funding will help us keep our universities affordable and will allow us to better address the pressing behavioral health needs of our students. It will make a difference for the students and families we serve.”

Republican National Committee Spokesperson Rachel Reisner

“As Wisconsinites are forced to deal with surging crime, skyrocketing inflation, a drug crisis, and a worker shortage, voters know Tony Evers’ speech is nothing more than exaggerated hopes and dreams built on a foundation of broken promises.”

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

“Governor Evers has spent the past three years doing the right thing to move Wisconsin forward. As he highlighted in his State of the State address, Wisconsin is stronger and better than before he took office. That’s thanks to his steady leadership and investments in our kids, our small businesses, and critical industries like agriculture and tourism. And while Republicans were doing everything they could to block progress and slow down our economic recovery, Governor Evers was hard at work getting relief out the door to those who needed it — already supporting 100,000 small businesses. With record low unemployment and a record budget surplus, our leaders have the opportunity to do even more for our state, starting with Governor Evers’ plan to return taxpayer funds back to Wisconsinites to help fight rising costs.

“Families need relief now. A family of four would receive $600 back — that’s real money to help cover daily costs like gas and groceries. Instead of letting this money collect dust in Madison, Governor Evers is committed to getting it back to where it belongs: with taxpayers. The $600 is on top of the $450 million tax cut for businesses and the 15% tax cut for working families that the Governor signed into law last year. Governor Evers has put Wisconsin first, in every decision, and it’s paid off for our state, for our small businesses, for farmers, and for working families. Wisconsin Democrats are energized to re-elect him in 2022 so that we can continue to move Wisconsin forward.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.