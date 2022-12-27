Here are the PowerPoints the City of Racine spent more than $200K to keep out of the public eye

MOUNT PLEASANT — As it was in 2017, the Foxconn Technology Group project in Mount Pleasant in 2018 was again named as The Journal Times’ top news story of the year.

In 2017, the idea that such a project was going to be coming to the area surprised many people. But a year later, President Donald Trump in August put a golden shovel in the ground on the Foxconn site to celebrate the manufacturing campus’ groundbreaking.

Foxconn has been on the minds of just about every public official in the county and many across the state during the past year.

As one example of how things have moved because of Foxconn, the state has put in the funding needed to expand Interstate 94. And, Racine County has dozens of miles of roads and highways lined with orange barrels as ancillary road construction related to the project takes place.

Already Foxconn has at least the exterior of one building built on the property, and much of the ground in the Foxconn area has been cleared to prepare for the future campus.

To get that land, Mount Pleasant needed to acquire the area parcel by parcel, and in the process has spent millions of dollars on this project. Racine County has also borrowed millions of dollars, and Foxconn itself has pitched in $60 million to help secure the land.

Dozens of residents have relocated to other parts of the county or state as a result of selling their land to the Village of Mount Pleasant for Foxconn.

One of the most controversial elements of this story has been the land acquisition process. Mount Pleasant designated the entire Foxconn area as a “blighted area,” which many residents found offensive.

When Trump came to Mount Pleasant in August, people protested the visit and cited the land acquisition as part of the reason why they were upset with the project.

Residual benefits

Foxconn has also impacted other local areas such as Yorkville, where voters approved incorporating the municipality as a village, using special authority to forgo usual population density requirements granted through the state’s incentive deal with the Taiwanese company.

The company also announced plans for an innovation center at One Main Centre, 1 Main St. in Downtown Racine.

“This building will encompass a state-of-the-art co-working space but also become a model for smart city pilot programs that will take advantage of and leverage all of the technologies Foxconn will build and enable in Wisconsin,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

The 46,000-square-foot building is planned to house at least 125 Foxconn employees, Yeung said, and the company will occupy half of the building.

Foxconn has started hiring for its future Racine County facilities and has already had several job fairs.

The company has spent much of this year introducing itself to other parts of the state and plans to open other innovation centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Eau Claire. The company also announced it was investing in ginseng operations in the Wausau area.

In 2018, Foxconn also announced a Smart Cities/Smart Future competition for Wisconsin colleges and universities, in which the company plans to help fund innovative ideas with up to $1 million to fund those ideas. In the first round of the competition, 88 projects were awarded $500 apiece.

Changes in Madison

During the race for governor, Foxconn was front and center with Gov. Scott Walker touting it as a success for the state. But his Democratic opponent State Superintendent Tony Evers was more leery of its impact on the state and said the company is eligible for too much money in tax credits.

Evers went on to defeat Walker to become the next governor of Wisconsin and has met with executives from Foxconn.

The Journal Times will continue to chronicle this unfolding story as the new year progresses.