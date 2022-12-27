Here are the PowerPoints the City of Racine spent more than $200K to keep out of the public eye

RACINE — The City of Racine has paid $208,676.83 in fees to an outside law firm to prevent two nearly identical PowerPoint presentations from being made public; the attempt was unsuccessful, with Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David P. Wilk ruling against the city last month and ordering the presentations be made public.
The Journal Times has now received both PowerPoints from the city for free via open records request. You can see the PowerPoints by going to bit.ly/3BWqgUN and bit.ly/3YB6Rm9.
The PowerPoints themselves do not contain particularly riveting or proprietary information. Rather, they include seemingly mundane communications between the City Attorney’s Office and members of the City Council that certain now-former aldermen shared with members of the public.
City Attorney Scott Letteney said he does not expect the city to pay more than the $208,676,83 already paid to the Milwaukee law firm of Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.
Case history
The case began after Letteney asserted that all communications between his office and public officials — no matter how mundane — should be considered “attorney-client privilege.” By city ordinance, that privilege can only be waived by the City Council.
This policy was challenged by Sandy Weidner, who was an alderman for 20 years before not seeking reelection in 2020; she also ran for mayor twice.
The original PowerPoint was created before an Aug. 22, 2017, closed-door meeting of aldermen; Weidner was at the meeting in person and saw the presentation, but was later not allowed to receive a copy of the presentation when she asked for it later.
During that meeting, according to Weidner, Letteney called out aldermen for sharing communications from his office with the public; Weidner’s emails were included as examples in the PowerPoints more than those of any other public officials.
Letteney indicated he planned to refer the situation to the city’s Board of Ethics to potentially draft “an advisory opinion regarding the propriety of the sharing of attorney-client confidential communications by certain alderpersons of the City of Racine.”
In an email to The Journal Times, Letteney said, “The materials submitted to the Ethics Board redacted the names of all involved alderpersons, who were to remain anonymous consistent with City ordinance and state statute.”
Weidner said she was never explicitly punished in any way for sharing the emails.
Weidner has said that she believes the whole ordeal was because Letteney was trying to cover up the failures related to the city’s failed Machinery Row project that Weidner has continued looking into, and also because she believed Letteney sought to hurt Weidner’s reputation and thus her chances in the 2017 mayoral race; now-Mayor Cory Mason ended up winning that election, with 5,356 votes to Weidner’s 4,392.
Letteney strongly denies this. “I have never taken a position on any City of Racine mayoral election, whether in 2017 or any other year,” he wrote in the email.
He added that “There was no request that the Executive Committee authorize an ethics complaint against any person.”
Responding to Weidner’s claims that she had been singled out, Letteney — referencing meeting minutes from the closed-door session — wrote “I note that there is nothing in the language of the agenda item nor the action of the Executive Committee that names any particular alderperson. The materials submitted to the Ethics Board redacted the names of all involved alderpersons, who were to remain anonymous consistent with City ordinance and state statute.”
Weidner said she has continued fighting this case in order to make clear that aldermen’s attentions should be directed outward toward constituents rather than inward to City Hall.
She shared a fear that, if the city had won the case, there would have been a dangerous cooling effect on communication between elected officials and the citizens who elected them — because aldermen might have become afraid of communicating with members of the public if they feared being called in front of the Ethics Board over mundane emails.
Weidner told a reporter she expects to have her $30,000-plus in attorney’s fees covered by the city; Letteney indicated he does not expect the city to be ordered to cover those costs or pay any damages.
Year in review: The Journal Times' Top 10 stories of 2018
Top stories of 2018 — No. 10: Remaking Machinery Row by massive deconstruction
RACINE — The transformation of a former industrial zone full of mostly vacant buildings near Downtown started slowly in 2018, then roared into high gear.
Deconstruction of a 27-acre swath of buildings, called the Water Street Redevelopment Area or Machinery Row, is ranked as the No. 10 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2018.
RACINE — The city’s 27-acre Water Street Redevelopment Area near Downtown will soon look unr…
The area, which had been dominated by old, former J.I. Case Co. factories, is nearly unrecognizable at year’s end, compared to when 2018 began. It is the city’s largest deconstruction project ever, and the prelude to a complete remake of the underused waterfront area.
The remake had really begun by 2017, with the complete collapse of an Iowa developer’s plan to redevelop two massive Case Co. buildings between Water Street and the river. Then, that November, the city pivoted and decided to wipe the area clean and offer the site up to developers. That involves the removal of 15 buildings, several of them large, former factories.
The effort began slowly. First, the city exercised a quit-claim deed with would-be Machinery Row developer Rodney Blackwell of Financial District Properties to take possession of the 20 acres north of Water Street that he controlled. There have also been relocation payments to former tenants of some of those buildings.
Then, specifications were written for the project which had to start with the removal of asbestos panels. Demolition bids were taken, and Veit & Co. of the Minneapolis area got the job with a bid of a little more than $2.8 million. Other bids ranged as high as about $6.2 million.
Veit was able to undercut other bidders by its approach. “It’s not a demolition project,” said Steve Hosier, vice president of demolition for Veit. “We consider it dismantling and salvage. It’s more of a recycling effort than anything.”
They all fall down
The company has rapidly turned what were standing buildings into hills of bricks that were then chipped clean of mortar, packaged and taken away to buyers; piles of metal also were sold and carted away; and stacks of flooring, lumber and old-growth timbers are destined for sale and reuse.
Most of the two old Case buildings at 820 and 900 Water St. that were once supposed to become the Machinery Row redevelopment have been leveled. Much of an old, four-story Case Plow Works factory at 615 Marquette St. has been stripped clean of its flooring.
Another former Case building, at 526 Marquette St., is simply gone from sight. The concrete that comprised most of that long building has been ground up on site and is in the process of becoming a smooth surface across the property.
RACINE — The future transformation of 27 Downtown former industrial acres known as the Water…
The remaking of the area also includes the future building of a public riverfront promenade, at a cost of $2.3 million, and rebuilding of the seawall at a cost of about $1 million including planning and engineering. The entire project is budgeted at just less than $6.5 million.
The city also has a $150,000 contract with Graef and Perkins + Will to create a master redevelopment plan for the Water Street Redevelopment Area. That plan, expected to be presented soon, will be the blueprint for the redevelopment to come as Machinery Row takes on a new personality.
Top stories of 2018 — No. 9: Hospital news
RACINE COUNTY — The way health care is delivered here is changing.
There has only been one main hospital on the east side of Racine County for years. Advocate Aurora and Froedtert South are looking to change that, and Ascension Health doesn’t plan on being left behind.
The announcements made this year of major new medical facilities coming to Racine County and other developments in local health care operations is the No. 9 local story of the year, as voted by Journal Times newsroom staff.
Both Advocate Aurora and Froedtert South have announced plans to offer services here through a mixture of hospitals, clinics and medical centers. Ascension also announced its own plans for an 83,000-square-foot medical center with a surgery center and walk-in clinic on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.
Advocate Aurora is looking to build its $250 million hospital on a 96-acre plot just east of the fast-developing intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant — plus two other medical clinics and a medical office in the area.
Froedtert South’s complex is planned to go on a nearby 41.25-acre site. It’s only planned to be two stories, but could expand to four if demand stays high.
Those plans are moving forward. Ascension got the go-ahead from the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission last week for its Ambulatory Surgical Center. At that same meeting, Aurora’s $13 million medical center along Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive received approval.
In addition, a Federally Qualified Health Center is being considered for the City of Racine, which would provide “community-based and patient-directed” medical services, primarily for Medicare and Medicaid patients, as well as the uninsured. A proposal is to be submitted early in 2019.
On the west end of the county, Aurora Medical Center in Burlington premiered its state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber this year, which feeds pure oxygen to patients in the Wound Care Department.
And, joining an emerging trend in the fire service, a new program was initiated by Ascension and the Racine Fire Department to check on people recently discharged from the hospital in an effort to try to stem return trips to the emergency room and let people recuperate at home. And All Saints Hospital completed its full rebrand as an Ascension hospital in October.
Hospital news in the county wasn’t all rosy in 2018. Controversial decisions became known at All Saints, like how the hospital is no longer performing tubal ligations or vasectomies and a lawsuit alleging fraud committed by anesthesiologists contracted Ascension or how the hospital got a “D” grade from the Leapfrog watchdog organization in the fall.
To say it’s been a big year for Racine County hospitals and health care providers would be an understatement.
Top stories of 2018 — No. 8: Greater Racine development explosion
RACINE COUNTY — Driven in large part by the Foxconn project, 2018 brought a surge of outside investment in the greater Racine area by developers.
The greater Racine development explosion is ranked as the No. 8 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2018. The top story of the year will be announced Jan. 1.
The unprecedented flurry of activity promises to re-energize properties and buildings that have lain dormant for many years, and even decades in numerous cases. In particular, the projects involve housing creation, the reuse of former industrial buildings and Downtown-area properties.
In addition to the new hospitals coming to Racine County mentioned in the No. 9 story of the year, the most noteworthy projects include:
RACINE — If you cross the Sixth Street bridge these days between Racine Street and South Mem…
Tannery at the Edge of the River — This housing development at 1230 Sixth St., by Inspired Real Estate Developers, got underway last summer with the interior demolition of what was originally a tannery. Inspired also plans for two new, multistory apartment buildings on the 3.8-acre property.
On the south side of the Sixth Street bridge, Inspired has also been securing purchase options on properties including the former Hoffman Furniture building at 702 Racine St. Inspired says its whole plan, for both sides of the Sixth Street bridge, will total approximately $55 million and about 335 new housing units.
Walker Manufacturing site — Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group plans a $50 million or more mostly residential construction project on this former industrial site. The project consists of 242 market-rate apartments on the eastern portion of the site along Lake Michigan.
RACINE — A minimum $50 million, mostly residential construction project of 242 market-rate a…
The company is buying the city-owned site for $3.2 million. The project involves a seven-story apartment building including a two-story parking structure, a five-story apartment building with one story of parking, a total of 364,666 square feet of new construction, and about 4,400 square feet of retail space, very possibly including a restaurant.
That will be phase one, with the back half of the site remaining to be developed later. The project is known as @ North Beach.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Wauwatosa developer has a housing project in the works to create 269 new …
The Villages — A Wauwatosa developer has a housing project in the works to create 269 new market-rate apartments on 90th Street near the Mount Pleasant Village Hall and Police Department, a $43.5 million project in just that first phase. The project is to consist of 13 buildings of 18 to 21 units each. All apartments will have a first and second floor, each its own direct entrance, townhouse style.
The company hopes to start construction of the first building in spring.
Gold Medal Flats — An $18 million, 77-unit workforce housing complex is set to come to the Uptown area, a project that will preserve and restore the two historic Gold Medal Camp Furniture Manufacturing Co. buildings. Developer J. Jeffers & Co. of Milwaukee have acquired the connected former factory buildings at 1700 and 1701 Packard Ave., in the southern edge of Uptown.
RACINE — An $18 million, 77-unit workforce housing complex is set to come to the Uptown area…
They plan a historically faithful redevelopment of the first of the two 1894 buildings. Construction is expected to start March and be completed by the end of 2019. Another project for the second building could be announced later.
Downtown building shopping — A three-way partnership from the Los Angeles/Pasadena, Calif., area this year bought a large handful of Downtown commercial buildings.
RACINE — For decades, the former downtown YMCA building at 401 Wisconsin Ave. has sat either…
The splurge started with the former Racine YMCA at 401 Wisconsin Ave. Mt. Royal plans to convert that 1915, four-story brick building to 46 brand-new apartments in a $4.5 million redevelopment project.
The partners have also bought two other large commercial buildings at 302 Main St., the former Main Street General Store; 411 Main St.; 436 and 440 Main St., the Haymarket Square Building; and 524 Main St. on Monument Square, a multi-tenant building; 409 Main St., the Copacetic hat shop; and 107 Fourth St., the former Waves Pub & Grill.
Altogether, estimates Tim Ryan, one of the partners, he and Mt. Royal have spent approximately $2.3 million to buy their portfolio of Downtown buildings. Including what the team will spend redeveloping and improving them, he said the total investment could eventually be close to $8 million.
RACINE — For decades, the former downtown YMCA building at 401 Wisconsin Ave. has sat either…
Zahn’s Department Store — No project has yet been announced for this long-vacant, four-story former store on Monument Square that had its last customer in 1981. But its future is looking much brighter since Dominion Partners of Milwaukee bought the building at 500 Main St. for $1.1 million.
The developers say they will study their options for several months and announce a direction in the spring to bring new life to the 39,000-square-foot building.
Dominion also bought the former drive-through Chase bank nearby, at 426 Wisconsin Ave.
Ajax site, Uptown — In March, Cardinal Capital Management announced it had a purchase option for this former industrial site consisting of numerous buildings cobbled together in the 1500 block of Clark Street, between 15th and 16th streets.
RACINE — After two companies previously studied, then abandoned, the idea of redeveloping th…
Although so far unfinanced, Cardinal’s plan currently involves constructing two apartment buildings on the site. One four-story building would have 86 market-rate units, a $19 million project.
For the second, Cardinal hopes to obtain housing tax credits to build another four-story apartment building of 50 units that would rent at less than market rate, an approximately $10.6 million project.
The company has applied to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority for those credits which are announced in the spring.
Top stories of 2018 — No. 7: Couple injured in Festival Foods crash
MOUNT PLEASANT — A devastating hit-and-run crash caused by a 17-year-old teen severely injured a Union Grove couple and sent shock waves through the community in 2018.
For that reason, the Festival Foods parking lot crash is ranked as the No. 7 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2018.
The crash occurred just after 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle traveling north on Highway 31 at Newman Road in Mount Pleasant. The vehicle, driven by Isaiah DeGroot, 18, had a license plate that did not match the vehicle.
When the deputy activated the lights and sirens on her unmarked squad to pull the vehicle over, DeGroot abruptly turned into the parking lot of the Village Center shopping center, near Kohl’s department store, 5740 Washington Ave.
DeGroot allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed, striking Jeff and Cheryl Coopman of Union Grove in the process. DeGroot fled the scene and was found in a weedy patch in the 600 block of Emmertsen Road by deputies and Mount Pleasant police.
Marijuana and a stolen handgun also were found in the vehicle, which had been reportedly stolen in Milwaukee.
The deputy rendered first aid to the victims, applying a tourniquet to two parts of one of the victims’ bodies. A Festival Foods employee supplied his belt to help stop the bleeding and another bystander provided a bungee cord to serve as a tourniquet.
As a result of the crash, Jeff Coopman’s left leg was amputated. Cheryl Coopman lost both her left leg and arm as a result of the crash and had significant head injuries. She was in a coma for more than five months after the crash.
Questioning justice
At the time of the crash, Degroot was out on bond for felony charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle as the driver and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime. Those charges were filed in connection to a shooting on Oct. 30 in the 1600 block of Albert Street.
This led people in the community, including victim Jeff Coopman, to question why Degroot was not in jail at the time of the crash.
“I don’t know how he was able to get out for his last felony he committed in November,” Coopman said when he was released from the hospital in February. “The bail was a meager $2,500 for what he did. I think our justice system failed me. I know it failed me and my wife, big-time.”
After initially pleading not guilty to charges related to the crash, Degroot eventually accepted a plea deal in October before he was slated to go to trial. He pleaded guilty to two counts of felony hit-and-run, four counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
On Dec. 4, DeGroot was sentenced to serve 36½ years in prison and 26 years of probation by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen. DeGroot will be on probation until he reaches age 80.
Top stories of 2018 — No. 6: Police controversies
RACINE COUNTY — A police sergeant was accused of sexual assault on the job, a sheriff’s lieutenant was accused of stealing money from a dead man, and two city officers have been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars while on leave.
This relatively short series of revelations, controversies and so-called “problems with cops” made headlines throughout 2018, and collectively accounts for The Journal Times No. 6 story of the year. The stories chosen to be part of the top 10 are determined by The Journal Times news staff based on their impact on the community.
One of these stories actually started in 2015, when Racine Police Officer Brinelle Nabors was accused of using excessive force against a 14-year-old Park High School student. He was placed on leave, but has continuously been paid since December 2015 as his case slowly moves toward trial. After a series of delays, the trial is to finally begin Jan. 8.
A Journal Times records request revealed this summer that a second Racine officer, Sgt. Terrence “Terry” Jones, has been on paid leave since Jan. 3, 2017. Jones has not been charged with a crime, nor has the Racine Police Department revealed why he’s on leave.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a former Racine police officer himself, has since proposed changing state law to limit how long law enforcement can be on paid administrative leave.
In July, it was revealed that Lt. Chad Schulman of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was under investigation for stealing money during an investigation into the death of a man. He resigned in October; his resignation was disclosed by Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in December. No charges have been filed in connection to the investigation.
Also in July, Matthew Baumhardt, a Burlington police sergeant and K-9 officer, was accused of coercing an intoxicated woman to perform sex acts on him while he was working. Baumhardt was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1 and resigned from the force on Aug. 23. In September, he was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault and misconduct in public office.
Baumhardt pleaded not guilty and may be headed to trial. A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 28.
There were other police controversies during the course of the year.
On Jan. 17, two Racine police officers shot and killed Donte Shannon, who fled from police during a traffic stop. The incident sparked several demonstrations, but the officers involved in the incident were cleared of any wrongdoing. More on this story is coming later this week in the Top 10 stories of 2018 series.
In September, the Racine Police Department closed an investigation that found Tyrone Buckley had acted in self-defense in the death of 34-year-old Matthew Young, who Buckley stabbed during a fight in a church parking lot.
Young’s family has raised questions about whether Buckley should have been charged for carrying a knife as a felon, and the case has been reopened by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and Racine Police Department.
Young’s family has hired a law firm to file a civil lawsuit in the case against Buckley. The family has also considered lawsuits against the city and Police Department in the case.
In May, Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced that he was launching a review of the city’s Police Department to study its “cultural climate” after a survey on officers’ morale raised concerns of racial and gender bias. The Journal Times has not received results from that survey nor has the city released the cost of the study.
The Journal Times will continue to look into these cases and provide updates as they are available.
Top stories of 2018 — No. 5: House Speaker Paul Ryan retires
RACINE — For the past 20 years, Racine County and the rest of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District have been represented by Paul Ryan. But in April, the Speaker of the House surprised many when he announced that he was not going to seek re-election in 2018.
Ryan’s decision to leave public office — not to mention one of the most powerful positions in Washington — to spend more time with his family and not be just a “weekend dad” ranked as No. 5 Journal Times list of top stories of 2018.
Ryan was 28 when he first began representing the district and in two decades became one of the most recognizable figures in politics. Racine County constituents watched Ryan ascend from freshman congressman to becoming the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2012 and Speaker of the House in 2015.
With Donald Trump being elected to the presidency in 2016, Republicans had control of the House, Senate and White House. Ryan used that to his advantage and helped pass a major tax reform bill.
It had been years since Ryan had a real competitive race for his congressional seat, and supporters believed in 2018 he was going to cruise to another election victory. Despite Democrats running a strong campaign with Caledonia resident Randy Bryce, it seemed inevitable that Ryan would hold on to his seat despite murmurs of a Democratic “blue wave” of victory. But with roughly seven months until the election, Ryan took his name off the ballot and put his seat into play.
Praise and gratitude
After the announcement, Republicans from all over the state and country thanked Ryan for his years of work in the nation’s capital.
During the remaining months as speaker, Ryan worked with the Trump administration where he could and in May returned to the Republican Party of Wisconsin Convention in Milwaukee to make one of his final speeches as a sitting politician.
Ryan thanked the voters again and again for the opportunity to serve and represent them in Washington, D.C., and he advocated for more Republicans to be elected in Wisconsin and nationwide.
Ryan endorsed his former aide and fellow Janesville resident Bryan Steil for his seat in Congress and campaigned for him during the election. On election night, Ryan briefly attended Steil’s watch party in Burlington.
Steil would go on to win Ryan’s seat and keep it in Republican hands even as Democrats took back the House in 2018.
Top stories of 2018 — No. 4: Weidner case sealed
RACINE — Alderman Sandy Weidner’s sealed open records case, which resulted in her being found in contempt of court for speaking with Wisconsin media outlets, has drawn attention from media across the state and open records advocates.
Weidner’s case and the secretive nature of the proceedings is ranked as the No. 4 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2018.
Earlier this month, the Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the news media and ordered Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz, who sealed the case, to determine which specific documents involving the case, if any, should remain sealed within 60 days of the ruling.
Open records lawsuit
The sealed case began with an open-records lawsuit filed by Weidner. Last year, Scott Letteney, the city’s attorney, held a meeting with City Council members, showing them a collection of emails Weidner and two other aldermen had sent to constituents that he felt violated attorney-client privilege.
Weidner claimed the emails were publicly available information, like ordinances and resolutions. Letteney said he was going to send the emails to the city’s Ethics Board. When Weidner requested a copy of the emails, she was denied.
She filed a lawsuit in December 2017 demanding the records. But in February, Gasiorkiewicz decided to seal the case from the public, something that is highly unusual.
After discussing the case with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Associated Press in August, Weidner was found guilty on Sept. 25 of civil contempt of court by Gasiorkiewicz. She was ordered to pay the attorney’s fees accrued by the city in the contempt case.
Weidner’s attorneys filed a challenge to unseal the case, as well as to the contempt of court charge, with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. Enforcement of the fine depends on the outcome of that case.
On Nov. 1, The Journal Times submitted a request to the city for invoices from the law firm that represented the city in Weidner’s contempt of court case. On Nov. 6, the request was denied: Letteney’s office stated the invoices also were under seal.
Shortly after, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, USA Today Network-Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association all filed a motion to challenge Gasiorkiewicz’s decision to seal the case. The Court of Appeals sided with the media.
It’s unknown when Weidner’s appeals court hearing will be at this point because that information is also sealed. By the end of January, Gasiorkiewicz should decide what information will be available to the public and what will remain under seal.
Top stories of 2018 — No. 3: Undocumented immigrants arrested
RACINE — Illegal immigration and deportation has been a hot topic nationwide and, during the summer of 2018, those issues were brought to some Racine residents’ front doors.
In late July Ricardo Fierro, an undocumented immigrant, was arrested at his home in Racine; he is currently fighting deportation. At the time of the arrest, several public officials, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, wrote letters on Fierro’s behalf.
City aldermen John Tate II and Henry Perez introduced a resolution in the City Council supporting Fierro.
In August, less than two weeks after Fierro’s arrest, four more undocumented immigrants were arrested in Racine.
These actions sparked outrage and protests in Racine and ranked as No. 3 among the The Journal Times’ top news stories of 2018.
At one protest Linda Boyle, co-president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, expressed her frustration with what was happening at the time.
“I’m shocked and I’m upset and I’m angry for a number of reasons,” Boyle said. “We have been speaking up for our friend Ricardo Fierro all week long, and now we have four — not three — people who were stopped yesterday morning simply attempting to go to work.”
For Boyle, the arrests touched a nerve because they happened in her neighborhood.
“We are here today to tell Immigration and Customs Enforcement to get out of our community and to stop picking up our people,” Boyle said. “They are not criminals. The best use of law enforcement is to pick up criminals and drug offenders — not our outstanding community members.”
Several protests
Immigrant rights organizations such as the Racine Interfaith Coalition, Voces de La Frontera and Youth Empowered in the Struggle organized several rallies and marches that regularly drew crowds of more than 100 people advocating for the release of the undocumented Racine residents.
And immigration reform was an issue House Speaker Paul Ryan said he regrets not making more progress on while he was in office.
Congressional candidates such as Republican Bryan Steil and Democrats Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers mentioned the need for changes to the immigration system. Bryce and Myers attended marches and rallies during this time, even going as far as getting arrested for civil disobedience to emphasize their concerns.
A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement told The Journal Times: “ICE leadership has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement.”
Before the arrests, there were several protests this year related to immigration. One in March drew hundreds of people who advocated for deportation protection for those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival status.
Top stories of 2018 — No. 2: The fatal shooting of Donte Shannon
RACINE — The fatal shooting of Donte Shannon rocked the Racine community, as an issue nationwide — officer-involved shootings — became a local incident.
The substantial impact Shannon’s death left on the community led to its ranking as the No. 2 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2018.
State DOJ report
In March, the Wisconsin Department of Justice released a report describing the incident:
On Jan. 17, Investigator Chad Stillman and Officer Peter Boeck were working in the Police Department’s gang task force. The officers received a tip that Shannon had a gun and marijuana in his possession. They also were informed of the type of vehicle he was driving.
A background search showed that Shannon was a convicted felon and that his license was revoked. At about 4 p.m., the officers tried pulling Shannon’s vehicle over when Shannon “abruptly pulled into a driveway,” the DOJ report stated.
The officers then followed Shannon on foot toward Park Avenue.
Shannon then pointed a black handgun at them, the report states, and the officers reported that his actions “caused them to fear for each other’s lives and their own so they fired their weapons at Shannon in an attempt to stop the threat.”
They reported that Shannon continued pointing the gun at them, and they continued to fire.
In an audio recording of radio traffic released by the DOJ, officers can be heard telling dispatchers that one person is down, rescue is needed and then: “We’ve still got him at gunpoint, he’s still not cooperating.”
Stillman and Boeck also both reported that they “continuously” commanded Shannon to drop the weapon.
Neither officer knew how many shots were fired. A preliminary autopsy revealed 10 gunshot wounds — five penetrating and five perforating, according to the report.
Protest march
Two days after Shannon was fatally shot, protesters angry over the shooting took their concerns to the streets and to City Hall. Marchers expressed frustration with lack of information on the incident and why lethal force had to be used.
At least 200 people took part in a protest march from the scene of the shooting, in the 1400 block of Park Avenue, to the police station on Center Street before moving across the street to City Hall, at one point pounding on the mayor’s office door, demanding to speak with the mayor about the incident, who was out of town.
Chanting phrases such as “No justice, no peace,” “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “Black Lives Matter,” the protesters decried what they saw as a long pattern of harassment and oppression of black people by some local police personnel.
Protesters also were seen later that month outside the courthouse keeping attention on the issue.
DA’s ruling
On March 20, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson announced that her office would not press charges against two officers involved in Shannon’s shooting death.
Hanson informed friends and family of Shannon of her decision during a meeting, and afterward, announced her decision to the public via a news release. Shannon’s friends and family were unhappy with the decision.
“After an extensive investigation and an exhaustive review of the evidence,” Hanson stated in a press release, “Investigator Chad Stillman and Officer Peter Boeck are immune from criminal liability in this case, as Mr. Shannon’s death was a direct result of his deadly threat to the officers.”
Civil lawsuit
A civil lawsuit was filed by the estate of Shannon on Feb. 5 which sought damages for the 26-year-old’s death. The officers and city were defendants in the lawsuit, in which Shannon’s family alleges that Shannon’s civil rights were violated during the fatal event.
The lawsuit claimed the officers’ use of deadly force was unjustified because they “knew Donte from the neighborhood, knew that he was not violent, knew that he was a runner and he was running away from the officer, not toward him.”
The suit argued that Shannon did not pose “an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm sufficient to justify the use of deadly force by the defendants.”
In addition to claiming a violation of constitutional rights, the suit also argued that the city failed to adequately train, supervise, control and discipline its officers.
The lawsuit was later dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled at a later date. Since the dismissal, Nakia Shannon, Donte’s father, said he has been working with two Chicago attorneys. He said the family plans to refile the lawsuit soon.
Foxconn is The Journal Times' top story of 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT — As it was in 2017, the Foxconn Technology Group project in Mount Pleasant in 2018 was again named as The Journal Times’ top news story of the year.
In 2017, the idea that such a project was going to be coming to the area surprised many people. But a year later, President Donald Trump in August put a golden shovel in the ground on the Foxconn site to celebrate the manufacturing campus’ groundbreaking.
Foxconn has been on the minds of just about every public official in the county and many across the state during the past year.
As one example of how things have moved because of Foxconn, the state has put in the funding needed to expand Interstate 94. And, Racine County has dozens of miles of roads and highways lined with orange barrels as ancillary road construction related to the project takes place.
Already Foxconn has at least the exterior of one building built on the property, and much of the ground in the Foxconn area has been cleared to prepare for the future campus.
To get that land, Mount Pleasant needed to acquire the area parcel by parcel, and in the process has spent millions of dollars on this project. Racine County has also borrowed millions of dollars, and Foxconn itself has pitched in $60 million to help secure the land.
Dozens of residents have relocated to other parts of the county or state as a result of selling their land to the Village of Mount Pleasant for Foxconn.
One of the most controversial elements of this story has been the land acquisition process. Mount Pleasant designated the entire Foxconn area as a “blighted area,” which many residents found offensive.
When Trump came to Mount Pleasant in August, people protested the visit and cited the land acquisition as part of the reason why they were upset with the project.
Residual benefits
Foxconn has also impacted other local areas such as Yorkville, where voters approved incorporating the municipality as a village, using special authority to forgo usual population density requirements granted through the state’s incentive deal with the Taiwanese company.
The company also announced plans for an innovation center at One Main Centre, 1 Main St. in Downtown Racine.
“This building will encompass a state-of-the-art co-working space but also become a model for smart city pilot programs that will take advantage of and leverage all of the technologies Foxconn will build and enable in Wisconsin,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives.
The 46,000-square-foot building is planned to house at least 125 Foxconn employees, Yeung said, and the company will occupy half of the building.
Foxconn has started hiring for its future Racine County facilities and has already had several job fairs.
The company has spent much of this year introducing itself to other parts of the state and plans to open other innovation centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Eau Claire. The company also announced it was investing in ginseng operations in the Wausau area.
In 2018, Foxconn also announced a Smart Cities/Smart Future competition for Wisconsin colleges and universities, in which the company plans to help fund innovative ideas with up to $1 million to fund those ideas. In the first round of the competition, 88 projects were awarded $500 apiece.
Changes in Madison
During the race for governor, Foxconn was front and center with Gov. Scott Walker touting it as a success for the state. But his Democratic opponent State Superintendent Tony Evers was more leery of its impact on the state and said the company is eligible for too much money in tax credits.
Evers went on to defeat Walker to become the next governor of Wisconsin and has met with executives from Foxconn.
The Journal Times will continue to chronicle this unfolding story as the new year progresses.