Here are the PowerPoints the City of Racine spent more than $200K to keep out of the public eye

Alderman Sandy Weidner contempt of court

Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District appears at a contempt of court hearing at the Racine County Courthouse in September 2018; the hearing was part of the saga that started in court after Weidner sued the City of Racine for documents shown at an Aug. 22, 2017, closed-door meeting. The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council later selected Weidner for the "Whistleblower of the Year" award for her decision to speak publicly on her open records case, which resulted in her conviction of civil contempt of court.

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE — The City of Racine has paid $208,676.83 in fees to an outside law firm to prevent two nearly identical PowerPoint presentations from being made public; the attempt was unsuccessful, with Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David P. Wilk ruling against the city last month and ordering the presentations be made public.

The Journal Times has now received both PowerPoints from the city for free via open records request. You can see the PowerPoints by going to bit.ly/3BWqgUN and bit.ly/3YB6Rm9.

POWERPOINT VERSION 1: Executive Committee - 8-22-17 - as Saved August 22 2017 4 15 pm.pdf
POWERPOINT VERSION 2: Executive Committee - 8-22-17 - as Saved August 22 2017 6 14 pm.pdf

The PowerPoints themselves do not contain particularly riveting or proprietary information. Rather, they include seemingly mundane communications between the City Attorney’s Office and members of the City Council that certain now-former aldermen shared with members of the public.

People are also reading…

Scott Letteney

Letteney

City Attorney Scott Letteney said he does not expect the city to pay more than the $208,676,83 already paid to the Milwaukee law firm of Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

Case history

The case began after Letteney asserted that all communications between his office and public officials — no matter how mundane — should be considered “attorney-client privilege.” By city ordinance, that privilege can only be waived by the City Council.

This policy was challenged by Sandy Weidner, who was an alderman for 20 years before not seeking reelection in 2020; she also ran for mayor twice.

The original PowerPoint was created before an Aug. 22, 2017, closed-door meeting of aldermen; Weidner was at the meeting in person and saw the presentation, but was later not allowed to receive a copy of the presentation when she asked for it later.

During that meeting, according to Weidner, Letteney called out aldermen for sharing communications from his office with the public; Weidner’s emails were included as examples in the PowerPoints more than those of any other public officials.

Letteney indicated he planned to refer the situation to the city’s Board of Ethics to potentially draft “an advisory opinion regarding the propriety of the sharing of attorney-client confidential communications by certain alderpersons of the City of Racine.”

In an email to The Journal Times, Letteney said, “The materials submitted to the Ethics Board redacted the names of all involved alderpersons, who were to remain anonymous consistent with City ordinance and state statute.”

Weidner said she was never explicitly punished in any way for sharing the emails.

Weidner has said that she believes the whole ordeal was because Letteney was trying to cover up the failures related to the city’s failed Machinery Row project that Weidner has continued looking into, and also because she believed Letteney sought to hurt Weidner’s reputation and thus her chances in the 2017 mayoral race; now-Mayor Cory Mason ended up winning that election, with 5,356 votes to Weidner’s 4,392.

Letteney strongly denies this. “I have never taken a position on any City of Racine mayoral election, whether in 2017 or any other year,” he wrote in the email.

He added that “There was no request that the Executive Committee authorize an ethics complaint against any person.”

Responding to Weidner’s claims that she had been singled out, Letteney — referencing meeting minutes from the closed-door session — wrote “I note that there is nothing in the language of the agenda item nor the action of the Executive Committee that names any particular alderperson. The materials submitted to the Ethics Board redacted the names of all involved alderpersons, who were to remain anonymous consistent with City ordinance and state statute.”

Executive Committee Minutes - Aug. 22, 2017

Weidner said she has continued fighting this case in order to make clear that aldermen’s attentions should be directed outward toward constituents rather than inward to City Hall.

She shared a fear that, if the city had won the case, there would have been a dangerous cooling effect on communication between elected officials and the citizens who elected them — because aldermen might have become afraid of communicating with members of the public if they feared being called in front of the Ethics Board over mundane emails.

Weidner told a reporter she expects to have her $30,000-plus in attorney’s fees covered by the city; Letteney indicated he does not expect the city to be ordered to cover those costs or pay any damages.

