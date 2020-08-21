Greta Neubauer is Wisconsin Assembly's most environmentally friendly rep., conservation group says

Wisconsin Conservation Voters, a voting advocacy group that supports pro-conservation candidates, has ranked Racine Democrat Greta Neubauer as its No. 1 state Assembly representative in group's 2019-2020 Conservation Scorecard.
The group said that it picked Neubauer as its No. 1 representative because, along with former representative-turned-Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, of her "Forward on Climate" bill package.
The package was released in December 2019. It was geared toward protecting Wisconsin's outdoor spaces, and also keeping Wisconsinites' dollars in the state by funding local energy efficiency initiatives and not sending tax dollars out of state to "the fossil fuel industry."
“Climate change is a defining issue of our time and will increasingly impact each and every one of us, especially communities of color. We must act with urgency to mitigate the climate crisis and use this work to create good, family-supporting jobs and reduce inequality in every community," Neubauer said in a statement after learning of the honor Wisconsin Conservation Voters gave her.
I was proud to work with my fellow legislators and people from across our state to bring Forward on Climate to the legislature this session. I will continue pushing for these and other Wisconsin-centered solutions to climate change going forward, so our children and grandchildren can enjoy the Wisconsin we love."
Still, Wisconsin Conservation Voters' review of the Wisconsin Legislature over the past two years has been more critical than complimentary. Neubauer's "Forward on Climate" package never even got a public hearing.
The review pointed out that few "pro-conservation" bills were approved in 2019-2020, including a "Funding for County Conservationists" bill that was never taken up in the Senate and how calls for stronger protections of groundwater from harmful nitrates were largely ignored in the Legislature.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.