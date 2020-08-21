Greta Neubauer is Wisconsin Assembly's most environmentally friendly rep., conservation group says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Conservation Voters, a voting advocacy group that supports pro-conservation candidates, has ranked Racine Democrat Greta Neubauer as its No. 1 state Assembly representative in group's 2019-2020 Conservation Scorecard.

The group said that it picked Neubauer as its No. 1 representative because, along with former representative-turned-Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, of her "Forward on Climate" bill package.

The package was released in December 2019. It was geared toward protecting Wisconsin's outdoor spaces, and also keeping Wisconsinites' dollars in the state by funding local energy efficiency initiatives and not sending tax dollars out of state to "the fossil fuel industry."

“Climate change is a defining issue of our time and will increasingly impact each and every one of us, especially communities of color. We must act with urgency to mitigate the climate crisis and use this work to create good, family-supporting jobs and reduce inequality in every community," Neubauer said in a statement after learning of the honor Wisconsin Conservation Voters gave her.