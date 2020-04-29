Governor orders 5% cut to all state spending due to COVID-19; Robin Vos applauds 'fiscally prudent action'

In a letter to all state employees obtained by Wispolitics.com , Evers' administration secretary, Joel Brennan, said all of the state's executive agencies for the rest of the fiscal year will be subject to a reduction in operations funding provided by taxpayer dollars in order to better position the state for the rest of the year.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was quick to show support for the spending cut. He said in a statement: “I applaud the fiscally prudent action by Secretary Brennan. While we don’t know the complete picture for the state’s finances yet, we know it’s not going to be good. This is a smart, proactive move by the administration. As we begin work to manage this impending fiscal crisis in Wisconsin, it’s good to see that we’re already on the same page. With many difficult decisions ahead for state leaders, we would welcome an opportunity to discuss ways we can work together on the looming fiscal crisis. We believe another prudent move might be to freeze the second year of the budget so that Wisconsin can plan accordingly.”