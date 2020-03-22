Governing at a distance: How will Racine move forward with no meetings?

Before the decision to cancel, Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District accused the administration of prioritizing one particular agenda item, a resolution in support of Racine Unified School District's referendum, over the health and well-being of aldermen and city staff. Powell said that was not the case.

"(T)he meeting was not just being held to pass a resolution in support of the RUSD referendum," Powell stated. "On the one hand, we have grants, contracts, licenses, and other City business that we wanted to move forward, that if delayed could impact the progress of major projects. On the other hand, we care deeply about the safety of our employees, elected officials, and the general public who may attend the meeting."

The agenda also included an emergency declaration that was to be presented to the council, which provided Mason some emergency authority to conduct city business without needing to call the City Council. Mason declared a state of emergency in the City of Racine last week, though the exact parameters of what he can and cannot do unilaterally are not yet clear.