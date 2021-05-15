Gov. Evers rails against health workers who still haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine

During an interview with The Journal Times Editorial Board on Monday, Gov. Tony Evers said it “seems to defy logic” that a significant percentage of medical professionals still have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccines began being made available in limited quantities to front-line health workers in December, but all Wisconsinites ages 16 and up have been able to be vaccinated this spring as supplies of vaccines have outstripped demand in recent weeks.
“Certainly I appreciate health care workers being on the front line, putting themselves at risk. But it makes no sense to me, frankly, that someone could be working in a nursing home or hospital or in some other health care situation and be reluctant to get the vaccine,” Evers, a Democrat, said. “It intuitively doesn’t make sense to me; it obviously does make sense to those people, and we’ll just have to agree to disagree on that.
“But how you can you, in one breath, say: ‘I’m doing this job to keep people comfortable, to save their lives, but I don’t care enough about this job to make sure they don’t get the virus.’ That seems to defy logic.”
Some have questioned this kind of thinking, despite the advice from national health leaders and the high percentages of vaccine effectiveness compared to minor reports of side effects when compared to the actual potentially fatal effects of getting infected with COVID-19.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in an April radio interview, “What do you care if your neighbor has one or not?”
Conservatives have consistently shown to be more likely to not get a COVID-19 vaccine than their peers, although that may be changing.
In February, 28% of Republicans in one poll said they would “definitely not” get the vaccine, but by April only 20% said the same. According to the same polling group, only 2% of Democrats and 18% of independents said in February they would “definitely not” be vaccinated.
Studies show varied hesitancy
In early March, barely more than half of front-line health care workers reported they had received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in conjunction with The Washington Post.
In North Carolina, as of April 9, medical leaders were alarmed to find that only between 40% and 75% of hospital staff members had been vaccinated, according to one survey.
A New Mexico State University study published late last month that was deemed “the first comprehensive and worldwide assessment of published evidence on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among health care workers,” found that 22.5% of 76,471 health care workers, in more than a dozen countries, were hesitant to get vaccinated. In the U.S., the hesitancy rate among U.S. health care workers was between 8% and 18%.
“Many people would assume health care workers would have no hesitancy to take the COVID-19 vaccine, given the nature of their work,” stated Jagdish Khubchandani, one of the lead researchers on the NMSU study. “However, we must not forget that health care workers are not a homogenous group, may differ based on education and knowledge, and they are a part of the broader society with similar concerns and fears.”
Khubchandani’s study found that “the top three reasons for vaccine hesitancy among health care workers included concerns over safety, efficacy and potential side effects — similar worries shared by the general public,” according to NMSU.
As emphasized by health leaders, to reach herd immunity and to make the novel coronavirus effectively go away, a strong majority (at least 75%) of the population needs to be vaccinated.
Current situation
State data showed that, as of Friday — a day when the City of Racine, and several other states and communities nationwide, rolled back COVID-19 restrictions by no longer requiring masks indoors — fewer than 45% of Wisconsinites had received at least one vaccine dose, with the total number of doses being administered having fallen every week since the beginning of April.
Racine County residents have shown up to get vaccinated more slowly than their neighbors, with only 41.2% of residents having received at least one dose as of Friday, according to state data.