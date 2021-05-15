Gov. Evers rails against health workers who still haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine

During an interview with The Journal Times Editorial Board on Monday, Gov. Tony Evers said it “seems to defy logic” that a significant percentage of medical professionals still have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccines began being made available in limited quantities to front-line health workers in December, but all Wisconsinites ages 16 and up have been able to be vaccinated this spring as supplies of vaccines have outstripped demand in recent weeks.

“Certainly I appreciate health care workers being on the front line, putting themselves at risk. But it makes no sense to me, frankly, that someone could be working in a nursing home or hospital or in some other health care situation and be reluctant to get the vaccine,” Evers, a Democrat, said. “It intuitively doesn’t make sense to me; it obviously does make sense to those people, and we’ll just have to agree to disagree on that.