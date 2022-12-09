Gov. Evers announces $2M program to help veterans at risk of homelessness

MADISON — This week, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin's military veterans can now apply for money from a $2 million program to help pay for rent.

The program was announced in October as part of a $10 million expenditure on veterans services.

"Similar to the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program," Evers' office said in a news release Wednesday, "income eligibility will be up to 80% of the county median income." The investment was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

In Racine County, for single individuals, 80% of median income is $4,029 per month. For a household of four, 80% of median income is $5,754 per month.

How to apply Online: vrapwi.com By phone: 800-891-9276

“The last thing our veterans should have to worry about is whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads at night,” Evers said in a statement. “We have to keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental and behavioral health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful in civilian life. I am glad these funds will be headed out the door to support folks across our state.”

The plan was inspired by a recommendation from the Interagency Council on Homelessness, which was launched in 2017 under Republican Gov. Scott Walker and originally chaired by then-Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. The allocation of the $2 million is being carried out by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

“Our veterans deserve all the support we can give, and housing is one of the most basic needs to help individuals and families to find stability and get back on their feet,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld stated.

