Gov. Evers announces $2M program to help veterans at risk of homelessness

"Similar to the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program," Evers' office said in a news release Wednesday, "income eligibility will be up to 80% of the county median income." The investment was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
In Racine County, for single individuals, 80% of median income is $4,029 per month. For a household of four, 80% of median income is $5,754 per month.
“The last thing our veterans should have to worry about is whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads at night,” Evers said in a statement. “We have to keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental and behavioral health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful in civilian life. I am glad these funds will be headed out the door to support folks across our state.”
The plan was inspired by a recommendation from the Interagency Council on Homelessness, which was launched in 2017 under Republican Gov. Scott Walker and originally chaired by then-Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. The allocation of the $2 million is being carried out by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
“Our veterans deserve all the support we can give, and housing is one of the most basic needs to help individuals and families to find stability and get back on their feet,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld stated.
11 photos from the Veterans Day 2022 celebration at Memorial Hall
Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.
The president of a foundation that has bestowed a $675,000 challenge grant to help raise more than $2 million to restore Kenosha County’s historic Ceremonial Courtroom said he fully backs the project despite earlier reports that may have suggested otherwise.
The Republican leader had filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena demanding his testimony about a phone call with Donald Trump in July 2021 during which the former president asked him to overturn Wisconsin's results for the 2020 election.