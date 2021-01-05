GOP COVID package no longer includes mandate for schools that went virtual to pay parents

However, with Republicans controlling 21 of 33 seats in the Senate and 61 out of 34 seats in the Assembly, it would take many more votes than just Nass breaking from the GOP to force a change in the Republicans' response to bills brought forward by Gov. Tony Evers and the rest of Wisconsin's elected Democrats.

Some compromise

The GOP proposals, unveiled after members of the Legislature were inaugurated Monday afternoon, would bar mandatory vaccinations (the state has already indicated it doesn't plan to mandate); prevent local health officers from issuing coronavirus restrictions for more than two weeks without other approval; protect businesses from lawsuits seeking damages for COVID-19 exposure; temporarily relax restrictions for K-12 students seeking open enrollment at another school district; and require two-thirds approval by school boards in order for schools to offer virtual instruction.