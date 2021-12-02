Good chance omicron variant already in Wisconsin, experts say, but it may not be any more deadly

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness appears to be more contagious than even the delta variant, which makes up 99% of current Wisconsin cases, but it may not be any more deadly. It might even be less deadly.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Department of Health Services chief medical officer, said there is a good chance the omicron variant is already active in Wisconsin, but “there is a bit of a lag” between when someone tests positive and when their sample’s testing is complete at a laboratory.

Only a couple omicron cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including one in Minnesota confirmed on Thursday of someone who had just returned to the state after going to a convention in New York.

It is “perhaps likely that the omicron variant is circulating more widely in the United States," Westergaard said.

“What we’ve observed so far is how fast the omicron variant spreads so quickly through a community,” Westergaard said. “We do not have the answer to the question if it causes any more disease.”

"There will be more" omicron cases in the U.S., White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday.

Westergaard did say that there are "anecdotes" of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant being less potent than those caused by delta, but there is not enough research to come to any conclusions on that assertion.

