RACINE — Three candidates are running for alderman for Racine’s 13th District, which means the district will hold a primary on Feb. 19.
Incumbent James Morgenroth, who has served on the council since 2013, is not running. Three political newcomers — Mark Balcer, Christina Seaman and Natalia Taft — are running for his seat. The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the April 2 general election.
Racine aldermen serve two-year terms with an annual salary of $6,899.
The candidates provided The Journal Times with some information on their background and insight into why are running.
What do you think is the most important issue facing the city and how will you help address it?
Balcer: I think the most important issue is having the opportunity for a good quality of life. People want to be comfortable in their community and safe in their homes. Every time I would vote, it would be with that in mind.
Seaman: Basic needs such as trash pickup, recycling, street repair and even water and sewer have become more expensive, and taxes have increased unacceptably over time. Meanwhile, residents have seen millions of dollars disappear into failed projects. We deserve better, and I want to be part of the effort to create it.
Taft: To me, our most important challenge is to make sure that new opportunities are reaching everyone, especially those who have been left behind. We also need to make sure that developments happen sustainably, without sacrificing our air and water quality or harming Lake Michigan. I want every city resident to have the opportunity to find a job that can support a family. This is a problem that didn’t happen overnight, and won’t be fixed overnight, but I am hopeful we can make progress. I will advocate for policies that will incentivize businesses to come and stay in Racine. As an educator, I will continue to be a strong advocate for our teachers and our public schools. As a scientist, I will continue to work hard to make sure that Racine’s precious natural resources are protected. Overall, I will be an alderman who listens to my constituents and acts as their voice on city council.
What do you think about the city’s recent actions on marijuana possession? Specifically, what do you think about the City Council’s recent marijuana directive ordering the Police Department to issue citations, rather than charges, for first time possession offenses for less than 25 grams?
Balcer: I think the City Council was proactive and innovative and (according to the city attorney) within their rights to do what they did. The “give and take” among the council members regarding the directive and fine range was pretty remarkable.
Seaman: The citizens are largely in favor of this. The incarceration of casual users is a socially damaging strategy that is in no way supported by research or experience. I don’t encourage anyone to use marijuana, but the policy of punishing those who do is much more damaging than using it. This is another prohibition that needs to end.
Taft: First and foremost, Racine is greatly in need of expanded and comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment options. I think City Council should partner with the county to work on solutions to help people with their mental health and addiction challenges before they are in crisis. I agree that a citation is a much more appropriate response than a felony charge for a first-time possession of 25 grams of marijuana or less. Breaking up families for non-violent offenses helps perpetuate the cycle of poverty and addiction, and would only further destabilize our city.
How would you like to see the city address poverty and high unemployment?
Balcer: Currently, there are a lot of “Hiring” signs outside of businesses throughout the entire city. Yet, we still have a lot of people looking for work. This indicates a gap between the needs of the employer and the skills of the job seeker. In the not too distant future there will be even more opportunity for jobs. Education and training are the key to filling the needs of the employers and the workers. We have to tap into all available resources to help provide the skills to the people that want to work.
Seaman: Anyone who can work, should work. At the same time, we have to make certain that participating in the workforce does not lead to worse poverty, which actually does happen to some. When work brings no reward, it is simply punishment. I would also like to see an expansion of what are basically “citizenship” classes, as an alternative to incarceration.
Taft: As a city, we need to invest in public education and training programs to prepare our young people and those who are looking to shift careers to skilled jobs. We need to be strategic in planning public transportation so that city residents can get to training programs and jobs quickly and reliably. As the wife of a small business entrepreneur, I want to make sure that Racine can attract and support the best workers. To do this, businesses want strong public schools, easy and accessible public transportation, and vibrant local business and entertainment districts.
