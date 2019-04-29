RACINE — The City of Racine has scheduled a free e-waste recycling and disposal event on Saturday, May 11, at the Southside Industrial Park, 1800 S. Memorial Drive.
The City of Racine charges the disposal of tires, microwaves, televisions, computer monitors, appliances that include chemical refrigerants like Freon and non-freon goods. Last summer, the city held its first free drop-off event, which received widespread interest and participation from city residents.
“Clearly there was a need for this type of event and I am happy that we are able to offer this service again,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “We weren’t sure what to expect last summer, but we ended up with an amazing turnout. We learned some important lessons from the last event, and have made some changes to help address the long lines and traffic congestion we had at the Pearl Street facility.”
The event is intended for City of Racine residents only and will require proof of residency such as a driver’s license, utility bill or property tax bill. The Pearl Street facility will be open, but normal fees will be charged for any items brought to the Pearl Street site.
No commercial or business drop-offs are allowed. A limit of eight tires per resident will be enforced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.