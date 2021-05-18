Foxconn says it's locked in deal to make Fisker electric vehicles in the U.S.; no word on Mount Pleasant facility

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said in March that the company’s finalized plans for its Mount Pleasant facilities will be announced by July. During the same March news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Liu said that Foxconn was debating between locations in Mexico and Wisconsin for constructing vehicles for Fisker.

As such, with the promise to build vehicles in the U.S., this new announcement could be good news for jobs in Wisconsin — but the company remains tight-lipped and local officials didn’t have anything to add.

Mark Schaaf, communications director for Racine County, said in an email “we don’t have anything further beyond our statement from February,” referring to when Fisker’s and Foxconn’s potential partnership was first reported.

That statement said: “We are pleased to see the exciting collaboration between Fisker and Foxconn to develop a breakthrough electric vehicle. While we look forward to hearing further details, we remain very encouraged by Foxconn’s progress at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and the positive impact the Village and County has already experienced.”