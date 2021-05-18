Foxconn says it's locked in deal to make Fisker electric vehicles in the U.S.; no word on Mount Pleasant facility

Foxconn and Fisker, a California-based electric vehicles manufacturer, say they have locked in previously announced plans to start producing vehicles in the U.S. However, there remains no word about whether production will take place in Wisconsin.
Fisker’s lofty goals, which have so far led to high evaluations but few cars on the road over the past 14 years, include an electric-powered vehicle with a starting price below $30,000 under the codename “Project PEAR,” which is to be Fisker’s second production vehicle.
According to announced “Framework Agreements,” Foxconn plans to begin producing vehicles in the U.S. for Fisker beginning the fourth quarter of 2023.
According to a news release: “In support of the work on Project PEAR, the two companies (Fisker and Foxconn) have established a co-located program management office between the U.S. and Taiwan to coordinate design, engineering, purchasing, and manufacturing operations. Following an extensive review of potential U.S. manufacturing sites, the two companies will expedite a manufacturing plan capable of supporting the projected Q4 2023 start of production.”
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said in March that the company’s finalized plans for its Mount Pleasant facilities will be announced by July. During the same March news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Liu said that Foxconn was debating between locations in Mexico and Wisconsin for constructing vehicles for Fisker.
As such, with the promise to build vehicles in the U.S., this new announcement could be good news for jobs in Wisconsin — but the company remains tight-lipped and local officials didn’t have anything to add.
Mark Schaaf, communications director for Racine County, said in an email “we don’t have anything further beyond our statement from February,” referring to when Fisker’s and Foxconn’s potential partnership was first reported.
That statement said: “We are pleased to see the exciting collaboration between Fisker and Foxconn to develop a breakthrough electric vehicle. While we look forward to hearing further details, we remain very encouraged by Foxconn’s progress at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and the positive impact the Village and County has already experienced.”
Foxconn’s new contract with the state, approved last month, gives the company much more flexibility to build what it wants in Mount Pleasant. With potential incentives dropped from nearly $3 billion to establish a state-of-the-art LCD screen facility down to $80 million with much fewer strings attached, both the state and the company have looked forward to the gears of production beginning to spin faster in the Interstate 94 corridor.
‘Exciting speed’
In a release, Fisker and Foxconn said that they will both “jointly invest into Project PEAR, with each company taking proceeds from the successful delivery of the program. Fisker will work with Foxconn on a new lightweight platform designated ‘FP28,’ leveraging technological expertise from each company to support Project PEAR and potential future vehicles.”
In a statement, Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said “Our partnership with Foxconn and the creation of Project PEAR has taken shape with remarkable speed and clarity of vision. In order to deliver on our promise of product breakthroughs from Project PEAR, we needed to rethink every aspect of product development, sourcing, and manufacturing. Our partnership with Foxconn enables us to deliver those industry firsts at a price point that truly opens up electric mobility to the mass market.”
Added Liu: “Foxconn is excited that our partnership with Fisker continues to trend in the right direction with exciting speed ... Foxconn will be able to work with suppliers from across the world for Project PEAR. We have world-class supply chains in place to support Project PEAR — in particular, securing the reliable delivery of chipsets and semiconductors.”
New angle
Foxconn, long known for being the world’s pre-eminent producer of cellphones and other technology for companies such as Apple, is getting increasingly involved in cutting-edge transportation.
On Tuesday, Stellantis — a Dutch automaker that produces vehicles for Jeep, Dodge, Fiat and others — and Foxconn announced that they are developing a partnership to supply not only Jeeps and Peugeots with “infotainment” and connected-vehicle features, but also one that will supply other automakers.
The two companies unveiled details Tuesday of a 50/50 joint venture called Mobile Drive to be based in the Netherlands after signing a nonbinding memorandum of understanding. The co-owned entity will competitively bid to supply software and related hardware to Stellantis and other automakers, according to the companies.
A video shown during a news conference Tuesday highlighted numerous large display screens inside a future vehicle and the “immersive” experience envisioned. The technology developed through Mobile Drive is expected to be used in all Stellantis brands.
Reporting from Eric D. Lawrence of the Detroit Free Press, via Tribune News Service, is included in this article.