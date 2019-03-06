BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council dug up an old debate on whether dogs should be allowed in city parks.
According to an article in the Racine Journal-Times archive dated Aug. 19, 1964, Burlington’s Sanitation Committee introduced an ordinance prohibiting all animals from the parks, even those on leashes. The action was in response to a letter from the Burlington Conservation Club regarding dogs “running at large” in the city parks.
During the discussion at the Feb. 26 Committee of the Whole, the council asked that city staff create a draft ordinance allowing dogs in city parks to present to the committee for further discussion.
City Administrator Carina Walters said that as of Monday, she was not sure when the draft ordinance would be brought before the council. There was also discussion about allowing dogs in parks but maybe prohibiting them from playgrounds and shelters. Walters said she was unsure whether those provisions would be included in the draft.
Four-legged friend or foe?
District 2 Alderman Ryan Heft raised the topic because he said he’d heard from constituents who said they’d like to see the current dog ban lifted: “A lot of people who are just interested in having their dogs with them when they go to events at our city parks or baseball games,” Heft told the committee. “If we’re trying to be progressive and inclusive, it would be a good idea to at least visit that issue and possibly change that ordinance.”
Third District Alderman Steve Rauch, who has been on the Park Board for years before being elected alderman, said the board has debated the issue about five times in the last three years. He said the biggest concerns were the risk of dogs chasing children, leaving waste and bothering people who are not comfortable with dogs.
“There’s people that are afraid of dogs or have allergies to dogs,” said Rauch. “(They should be able to be) in a park and sit on a bench and not have to worry about a dog.”
Alderman Tom Preusker of the Fourth District said the argument about dogs fighting or people not liking dogs didn’t hold water for him.
“I don’t see that any difference from two grown men getting in a fight or two kids getting in a fight; I don’t see how that would be any liability of the city’s,” said Preusker. “(As for people not liking dogs), people could say that about anything. There are people that don’t like kids screaming, kids crying, kids licking them or hanging on their leg. I don’t see how that’s different.”
Alderman Todd Bauman, also from the Fourth District, argued that dogs are allowed at other public spaces in the city.
“We have the Christmas parade and we have dogs all over the place; nobody has any problems with it that I’ve heard of,” said Bauman. “I’m a little confused as to why the parks are a separate issue as to why people have such a problem with allowing dogs.”
Preusker said he hadn’t heard any complaints about dogs not being allowed, but Alderman Susan Kott of the First District argued that was because many people didn’t know until the new signs were put up.
“I think dogs should be in the park,” said Kott. “It’s normal. They’re part of people’s families.”
As for the waste, the city would put up bags and bins specifically for disposing of dog waste. Preusker said even if some didn’t clean up after their pets, the waste would be nothing compared to other animals.
Far and away biggest biohazard issue in the parks is because of geese,” said Preusker. “And the biggest deterrent to the geese is more dogs.”
In 2017, the city hired Brookfield-based Migratory Bird Management LLC to drive geese out of Echo Park with border collies.
