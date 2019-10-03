RACINE — Former city Human Resources Director Timothy Thompkins’ resignation agreement included a one-time payment of $215,000, another $16,433.56 for accrued and unused paid leave, and eligibility for the city’s health insurance until he either reaches his 62nd birthday or obtains employment with health benefits.
The agreement was provided to The Journal Times on Wednesday evening in response to a June 24 open records request for the resignation agreement between the city and a then-unnamed employee, which was discussed by the Executive Committee in closed session on June 18.
The Executive Committee during the June 18 meeting voted unanimously to send the agreement to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. Later that same evening, the council approved it unanimously without discussion, leaving it a mystery at the time which employee the meeting had been about.
Three months later, records reveal the meeting was about Thompkin’s resignation. But it remains unclear why a resignation agreement and payout was needed.
Thompkins, who according to his LinkedIn profile, was with the city almost eight years, signed the separation agreement on June 14 and it was signed by City Administrator Jim Palenick on behalf of the city on June 18.
Praise from city leadership
Palenick also signed a letter of reference for Thompkins, which was attached to the agreement. The letter states that Thompkins was a “respected and professional member of the City’s administrative staff.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Noted for his attention to detail and strict adherence to employment law and best practices, Tim (Thompkins) served as a champion for improving and increasing diversity and workplace entry for minorities and the disadvantaged,” the letter reads.
According to the contract, Thompkins should have received his payment on July 7 and he is no longer eligible for any further wages.
The contract also stated, “This Agreement is made in full, final, and complete compromise and settlement of any disputed claims. Neither the negotiation, undertaking, or agreement to provide or accept benefits under this Agreement shall in any way be construed as an acknowledgment or admission by the City or Thompkins of any liability or wrongdoing whatsoever under federal, state or local law.”
In a submitted statement, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said, “Tim was on the front lines of recruiting talent to work for the city everyday. He focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion while searching for the best and brightest to fill positions. Tim was acutely aware that our workforce needs to be as representative of the diverse community we serve as possible and he began to move the needle in the right direction. We thank him for his service and wish him well in retirement.”
The non-disparagement clause states that Tompkins is not to make, “any statements regarding the City, or the City’s officers, employees, agents or representatives ... which could reasonably be viewed as disparaging or in any way reflect negatively on the reputation of the City,” or else his health insurance coverage provided by the city “shall immediately cease.”
The Journal Times reached out to Thompkins for comment, but received no response.
“Tim was on the front lines of recruiting talent to work for the city everyday. He focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion while searching for the best and brightest to fill positions. … We thank him for his service and wish him well in retirement.” Mayor Cory Mason
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.