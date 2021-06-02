For the first time, Latinos represent Racine at every level of local government

Contreras said that many Spanish-speaking families in the school district suffer from what they feel like is lacking communication and transparency on RUSD’s part.

“The more time passes, the more calls I receive, some outside my district, from Latinx families reaching out and their frustration for the lack of communication that exists or how they’re the second thought when it comes to communication in the district,” she said.

Part of that comes down to Contreras advocating for school board information and decisions to be translated into Spanish. That, she says, can be a way to address the lack of trust some community members feel with the school system.

Oftentimes, Spanish-speaking families only hear about the outcomes of decisions; they don’t feel like they get to actively participate in making them.

“When it comes to board actions and board meetings for our school board, none of that information is in Spanish. Only when the actions are taken, and something is changing, that is relayed in Spanish,” she said.

In Santiago’s district — on Racine’s near north side — he aims to revitalize the area by supplying grants to small businesses owned by people of color.