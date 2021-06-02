For the first time, Latinos represent Racine at every level of local government

RACINE — Fabi Maldonado never planned to become involved with politics as a career.
It wasn’t until he witnessed his family undergo an all-consuming lawsuit in the criminal justice system that changed his mind, having run for mayor of Racine in 2017 and being elected as a Racine County Board supervisor to represent District 2 (a southwestern slice of the City of Racine) one year later. Alongside him, he doesn’t remember seeing other people of Latino descent in local government who were enacting the change he wanted for his community.
Years later, Maldonado has found the representation he’s always desired. For the first time ever, City of Racine residents have at least one Latino or Latina representing them at all levels of local government: city council, school board and county board.
This breakthrough occurred on April 19 when Dulce Cervantes Contreras was appointed as the first-ever Latina to serve on the school board of the Racine Unified School District.
Other members accompanying Contreras and Maldonado are city aldermen Edwin Santiago Jr. (District 4) and Henry Perez (District 12), and Village of Sturtevant Trustee Kari Villalpando.
“We’re all in important roles, setting the tone and example,” Maldonado said.
Several of the newcomers into these positions are young adults under the age of 35. “What better way to take on this role to show our community that we belong in places like this, especially young people like ourselves,” said Contreras. “To tell them, why not?”
Becoming involved in the community
As children, one of the first spaces Contreras and Maldonado found community was at the former Spanish Center on 720 17th St. that closed back in 1995.
“I remember they used to have those brown little bags that were filled with free lunch,” Maldonado said. “My brother and I would get lunch there some days and hang out with the people that used to work there.”
The community hub offered an array of services, from recreational activities for children to legal assistance and professional interpretations and translations for documents.
Contreras remembers her parents receiving legal assistance from this center, which also had a Kenosha office, when her family first moved from Mexico to Kenosha.
When the Spanish Center closed down, both started feeling the spark to organize and arrange events to maintain the sense of community.
Maldonado began by chairing the Racine County Green Party to encourage young people to go out and vote, focusing on environmental issues, protection for undocumented workers and the decriminalization of marijuana.
He ran a campaign to legalize marijuana in southeast Wisconsin with the help of the organization NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) back in 2017.
After that, he ran for the Racine County Board and won.
Contreras became involved in social justice organizations and rallies in Kenosha.
Most notably, she focuses on advocating for immigration reform as a member for Voces De La Frontera, self-described as “a membership-based community organization led by low-wage workers, immigrants and youth whose mission is to protect and expand civil rights and workers’ rights through leadership development, community organizing and empowerment.”
Since moving to Racine and having a child in the RUSD system, Contreras has recognized the assistance her community needs.
“I just want to make sure our kids are getting the proper education that they deserve, especially our underserved communities,” she said.
Santiago’s journey to local government was different. Growing up in Chicago, Santiago began purchasing property in and out of his district prior to his first primary run for office in 2016.
After attending a few Democratic Party meetings and witnessing firsthand the poverty rate of the county, he decided to run for City Council.
“I was advocating for young people to get involved because I saw a complete absence of it,” he said. “Everyone who was in the political parties and running things were over the ages of 50s and 60s. And so, I decided to put my money where my mouth was.”
Demanding action beyond representation
As everyone has settled into their positions, some local officials are surprised at the impacts they have on their communities.
“It means more and more to me now. I didn’t realize what a big role it was,” said Contreras. “It was kind of a shock, receiving the amount of outreach from parents just calling me or other community members inviting me to events.”
When you show up and visibly represent the community, people will feel more comfortable to trust you and your vision, Contreras said.
Maldonado recalls a sentimental moment at a Fourth of July parade two years ago.
“I remember a Latina friend of mine was so happy to see me. She said it felt good to see somebody like us (Latino) in my role. It was inspiring to her and she was like, ‘I want you to be my son because I really want him to get involved.’”
However, all the recognition these officials receive only highlights the issues at hand in their communities.
According to 2019 Census data, people who identify as Hispanic and/or Latino make up 13.6% of Racine County’s population and 22.4% of the city’s population, with many of those residents residing on the city’s south side. One of nine RUSD board members are Latino, while two of 15 city aldermen and one of 21 County Board supervisors are Latino.
Contreras said that many Spanish-speaking families in the school district suffer from what they feel like is lacking communication and transparency on RUSD’s part.
“The more time passes, the more calls I receive, some outside my district, from Latinx families reaching out and their frustration for the lack of communication that exists or how they’re the second thought when it comes to communication in the district,” she said.
Part of that comes down to Contreras advocating for school board information and decisions to be translated into Spanish. That, she says, can be a way to address the lack of trust some community members feel with the school system.
Oftentimes, Spanish-speaking families only hear about the outcomes of decisions; they don’t feel like they get to actively participate in making them.
“When it comes to board actions and board meetings for our school board, none of that information is in Spanish. Only when the actions are taken, and something is changing, that is relayed in Spanish,” she said.
In Santiago’s district — on Racine’s near north side — he aims to revitalize the area by supplying grants to small businesses owned by people of color.
“Some areas in my district have upwards to 40% of unemployment,” he said. “And it’s really hard because there aren’t a lot of jobs in the area and businesses filling these commercial spaces.”
For the past year, Maldonado has been doing service work to get more Latinos to receive the vaccine.
According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 28% of Racine County’s Latino population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Compare that with how more than 42% of the white population has received at least one dose.
“I’ve been going around talking about vaccines, being part of coalitions to get the community vaccinated,” he said. “Even my mom is still struggling with the idea of getting vaccinated.”
The future for Racine politics
Maldonado, consistently one of the most progressive voices on the Racine County Board, aims to flip the Racine County Board blue, enthusiastically mentioning he’s already recruiting candidates.
“Spanish speakers want to fix issues,” he said. “That’s the thing that some folks might not understand, is that they want to be part of the solution.”
He wants to continue reminding folks that anyone can run for office because the community has the credentials, from those who attended college to those who are working-class citizens.
“This is the beginning of something new that’s happening in our community and we’re transforming the landscape,” said Maldonado. “I think it’s only gonna get stronger and I can’t wait.”
A rally and new conference was held July 31, 2018 for Racine man arrested by ICE
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
Ricardo Fierro Rally
“When it comes to board actions and board meetings for our school board, none of that information is in Spanish. Only when the actions are taken, and something is changing, that is relayed in Spanish."
Dulce Cervantes Contreras, RUSD board member