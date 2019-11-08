For 2020, DPW evaluating waste collection, city buildings and more

RACINE — Now that he’s taken the helm at the Department of Public Works, Commissioner John Rooney plans on spending 2020 evaluating how the department provides services and how it could be more efficient.

During his presentation on the 2020 budget this week, Rooney said he plans to spend the year evaluating how the department collects waste, repairs roads, maintains city buildings and reviews contractors. The hope is that by 2021, he will have policies or proposals for how to make the department better at delivering services.

Recycling, bulky waste

One of the first changes that recycling customers will notice this year is that the rate is proposed to go up from $29.72 to $57.39. Rooney stated that the reason is that previously, recycling was supplemented with funds from the tax levy; this year the fee is going to cover the cost of service.

The other issue is that the recycling industry nationwide has been hit by restrictions from China about the level of contamination it’ll accept in recycling materials.

“We have a situation where we have no revenue from the sale of recyclables,” said Rooney. “The situation now is we’re actually paying to process recyclables we used to receive revenue for.”