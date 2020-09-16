Firm picked for new police chief search; Plans to recommend candidate in January

RACINE — The recruitment agency the city has commissioned to find a new police chief plans to choose a candidate for the next chief in mid-January.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell announced in July that after 36 years with the department he planned to retire at the end of the year.
The city put out a request for recruitment proposals and received three bids: one from Baker Tilly for $25,500, one from McGrath Consulting Group for $32,000 and one from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for $60,000. The city went with Baker Tilly, which the city has hired previously for recruiting and auditing work.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved a contract with Baker Tilly for no more than $35,000.
The timeline
In its proposal, Baker Tilly laid out a preliminary timeline for the process.
From Sept. 21 to Nov. 6, the firm aims to:
- Develop a candidate profile and brochure for the position.
- Submit an ad schedule and timeline for approval.
- Submit a draft recruitment brochure for approval.
- Begin recruitment advertising and marketing.
Starting Nov. 3, the firm plans to start screening applicants, including conducting recorded interviews. By the end of November, the firm is set to meet with the city to present the semi-finalists. From that pool, the city will select the finalists who will then complete a management style assessment. After that, the finalists will undergo complete reference and background checks and verification of their academic credentials.
Baker Tilly plans on submitting all documentation on the finalists to the city by mid-December and at that point, the city will schedule on-site interviews. The timeline anticipates that an employment offer will be extended to the selected candidate by mid-January.
How the department will handle the interim between Howell’s departure and the installation of the new chief will be decided by Howell and the Police and Fire Commission, city officials said.
The next chapter
During Howell’s time with the force, the City of Racine has seen a significant drop in violent crime: During a recent presentation with the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform, Howell showed that the city in 2019 had the lowest violent crime rate in 55 years. He’s also credited with the continued growth of community policing and cooperation between law enforcement agencies in Racine County.
But Howell’s tenure has had its share of challenges, including: the killing by officers of Donte Shannon, a young Black man; a study showing low morale on the department; and the slaying of Officer John Hetland last year during a bar robbery attempt.
Howell said his goals for his remaining time on the force include working to restore the Thelma Orr COP House (damaged by arsonists during the George Floyd civil unrest); upgrading the West Sixth Street COP House; and completing of the COP Playbook. Howell also plans to continue working with the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform.
The task force was scheduled to hold its last meeting on Monday, but requested another week. The final meeting of the task force is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday. It will be held virtually and streamed on Mayor Cory Mason’s Facebook page.
The task force was formed by Mason in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the subsequent protests in May and June. Since July, Arletta Frazier and Kimberly Payne of Payne & Frazier Consultants have led the task force in a series of discussions and collected input from the general public on the Racine Police Department, good and bad.
No timeline has been set for when Frazier and Payne will submit their final report, which is to include findings and recommendations.
