Firm picked for new police chief search; Plans to recommend candidate in January

Baker Tilly plans on submitting all documentation on the finalists to the city by mid-December and at that point, the city will schedule on-site interviews. The timeline anticipates that an employment offer will be extended to the selected candidate by mid-January.

How the department will handle the interim between Howell’s departure and the installation of the new chief will be decided by Howell and the Police and Fire Commission, city officials said.

The next chapter

During Howell’s time with the force, the City of Racine has seen a significant drop in violent crime: During a recent presentation with the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform, Howell showed that the city in 2019 had the lowest violent crime rate in 55 years. He’s also credited with the continued growth of community policing and cooperation between law enforcement agencies in Racine County.

But Howell’s tenure has had its share of challenges, including: the killing by officers of Donte Shannon, a young Black man; a study showing low morale on the department; and the slaying of Officer John Hetland last year during a bar robbery attempt.