RACINE — The city is shifting its approach to redevelopment to target specific areas, including Downtown Racine.
It’s doing it with the help of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which is allowing the city to create “opportunity zones” to provide incentives for investors.
Community Development Director Amy Connolly said her department is shifting its approach to concentrate on the areas that have the greatest need.
“The city’s model for a long time has been that we’re going to try to spread the work that we’re doing throughout the city to make sure that we’re hitting all the neighborhoods,” said Connolly. “But that model hasn’t been shown to work very effectively.”
Connolly gave an example of a hypothetical city block with several dilapidated houses.
“(If) you only address two houses on the block then you’ve done nothing to address the problem,” she said. “You’ve really got to get at all the houses on the block, and you’ve got to drive investment on the whole block, or else nobody on that block truly benefits from that investment.”
Mapping the need
The Community Development Department has spent the past year merging Census data on income, education attainment, home ownership and poverty rates with local data on building code violations, police and fire calls and tax delinquency. By laying out all that information of a map of the city, her department is able to zero in on the areas where the most help is needed.
“One of our focuses is in using data to help us drive the delivery of services,” said Connolly. “So we spend a lot of time looking at data in various neighborhoods.”
If there’s a concentration of tax-delinquent properties, the area could be targeted for redevelopment via the land banking program, where the county forecloses on property and turns it over to the city, which then turns it over to an entity for redevelopment.
The city also has used this data to designate Opportunity Zones that could drive investment into the areas that need it the most.
Opportunity zones for investment
Opportunity Zones are Census tracts where investors who reinvest capital gains can get a reduction in their capital gains tax.
According to a brief by the Congressional Research Service, the tax benefits kick in if the taxpayer holds onto the asset for at least five years; at 10 years they could qualify to completely write off any capital gains tax on the investment when sold.
In early 2018, shortly after the tax bill passed, Gov. Scott Walker’s office asked communities to identify their most severely distressed Census tracts and submit proposals to create opportunity zones within those tracts.
“We were probably one of the first ones out of the gate,” said Connolly.
Her office identified 10 distressed Census tracts within the city. Later, the governor’s office decided that for a community of Racine’s size they could only designate three tracts for opportunity zones.
The city chose tract number 1, which is Downtown Racine; tract number 4, the area just north of Downtown; and tract number 5, which is just west of the railroad tracks from Hamilton Street to just south of 16th Street and includes Uptown.
Those Opportunity Zones were designated in February. Connolly believes they may have been a factor in some investors’ decisions to invest in Racine over the past few months. In Mayor Cory Mason’s budget address last month, he stated about $110 million in redevelopment had been announced over the past year.
Connolly said that although Downtown may not be as distressed as other neighborhoods, the zones needed to be created in areas that were likely to attract investment.
“It doesn’t do you any good to create an opportunity zone somewhere that has no tax increment districts, has no other economic benefit, because you’re not going to be able to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Connolly. “I’d be surprised, after all the investment we see in the next couple of years, if that remains a severely distressed Census tract.”
The investments don’t necessarily have to be in commercial real estate — Connolly hopes the designation will draw more housing projects to the area, particularly Downtown.
“I feel like a couple good housing developments in the Downtown and we won’t be in the Opportunity Zone anymore,” she said.
The Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service published last month proposed regulations and guidance for how the tax incentives would operate. While the program is still being fine-tuned, there are already reported concerns about how the program would affect valuations and gentrification.
Connolly said that Racine’s low rents and high taxes have deterred investment in the past; the tax incentive merely balances those factors.
Mason said the incentive is one component of the overall plan to improve living conditions and help people remain in their homes.
“The answer is just the work that the Development Department has already been doing to identify how are we using these funds to stabilize our neighborhoods,” said Mason.
