Federal red tape could slow distribution of Pfizer vaccine originating in Wisconsin and going to other states

KENOSHA COUNTY — Three Democratic legislators from Kenosha County are calling for state government to “clear up red tape” that could stand in the way of COVID-19 vaccine distribution out of Pfizer’s Pleasant Prairie facility.
The issue has been known to state legislators since at least last month and was included in a package of bills proposed by the Assembly's GOP leadership on Dec. 1, but state Sen. Bob Wirch and state Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire are looking to bring it to the forefront via a Monday afternoon press release.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, says that after talking with Pfizer last week, the company doesn't think the legislation needs to be rushed through, but rather can be approved sometime in 2021.
"After investigating non-legislative options with Pfizer, my staff and I worked with Speaker (Robin) Vos, Representative (Samantha) Kerkman and the executive branch to draft a fix. It has been already been discussed in the meetings with Vos, Governor (Tony) Evers and incoming Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. Both of our caucuses have already been briefed as well," Wanggaard said in a statement.
The “red tape” wouldn’t slow distribution of the vaccine within Wisconsin, but would slow distribution of shipments originating within Wisconsin and going to other states.
Pfizer plans two U.S. distribution centers: one in Pleasant Prairie and the other in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Federal requirement
According to a news release from Wirch, Ohnstad and McGuire, a delay in the distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine — the first vaccine likely to be approved in the U.S. — could result if the state Legislature doesn’t act soon.
Under the current federal law, third-party logistics (3PL) providers “must present proof of licensure to each state in which it wishes to operate,” according to the release.
However, Wisconsin doesn’t have a 3PL license at all. As such, Pfizer is able to distribute the vaccine within Wisconsin without hurdles, but it wouldn’t be able to move shipments from Pleasant Prairie to other states — something it is planning to do in 2021.
In November, the Wisconsin Legislative Council provided a brief to the Wanggaard of ways to address the problem.
CLICK HERE to read the Wisconsin Legislative Council's briefing to Sen. Van Wanggaard regarding the 3PL issue
The WLC advised that Wisconsin could “apply for a third-party logistics provider license” with a business in another state. Or, Wisconsin could change its law to approve 3PLs within the state.
In a statement, Wirch went so far as to call the federal regulation requiring 3PLs “a flaw.”
“It’s come to our attention that a flaw in federal regulations would make it difficult for Pfizer to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from its storage location in Pleasant Prairie to other, neighboring states,” Wirch said. “This legislation is a clean fix to that problem. It’s something we should all be able to agree on and get done as quickly as possible.”
According to Wirch’s office, Pfizer contacted to legislators to pre-emptively clear such a roadblock before it is reached.
Kit Beyer, spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in an email: "The Speaker’s Office is aware of the situation. A remedy for the problem is part of the Assembly GOP legislation that is being discussed with the governor and legislative leaders."
In an email to The Journal Times, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said that DHS was not aware of the potential roadblock before it was brought to their attention Monday. “I checked with the COVID Response Team vaccination section and no one is aware of the concerns raised in the release. In the meantime, we continue to plan for the approval of a vaccine for COVID-19 and how it will distributed to the people of Wisconsin,” Miller said.
Without removing the requirement or providing some other workaround, Wirch, Ohnstad and McGuire said they fear the distribution of the life-saving vaccine might be delayed.
Ohnstad said in a statement: “It’s imperative that we take up and act on this legislation. We can’t let politics get in the way or attach any poison pills. This is a critical step for distribution of the vaccine.”
McGuire added in his statement: “As a region, we have a responsibility to our residents, as well as to neighboring states, to do what we can to allow Pfizer to distribute this life-saving vaccine.”
In his statement, Wanggaard said "When we had our Kenosha area legislative meetings with the Chamber of Commerce last week, the Democrats seemed have no clue that this was an issue. Nonetheless, it is nice that the area Democrats are finally playing attention to what is happening in the area. I wish they had this same level of interest earlier this year."
