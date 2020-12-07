Federal red tape could slow distribution of Pfizer vaccine originating in Wisconsin and going to other states

In a statement, Wirch went so far as to call the federal regulation requiring 3PLs “a flaw.”

“It’s come to our attention that a flaw in federal regulations would make it difficult for Pfizer to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from its storage location in Pleasant Prairie to other, neighboring states,” Wirch said. “This legislation is a clean fix to that problem. It’s something we should all be able to agree on and get done as quickly as possible.”

According to Wirch’s office, Pfizer contacted to legislators to pre-emptively clear such a roadblock before it is reached.

Kit Beyer, spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in an email: "The Speaker’s Office is aware of the situation. A remedy for the problem is part of the Assembly GOP legislation that is being discussed with the governor and legislative leaders."