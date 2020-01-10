Federal health center status denied for Julian Thomas clinic; still plans to open in 2020

RACINE — The Racine Community Health Center’s application for Federally Qualified Health Center status was denied in September.

The designation would have included a $650,000 federal grant and a $288,000 match from the state for the health center, which is planned to be housed in the basement of Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Scott Kodish with the communications department of the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which designates which health centers receive FQHC status, stated in an email that on Sept. 11 HRSA awarded over $50 million to 77 health centers. That did not include Racine’s.

Kodish stated that Racine’s application will continue to be open for the next year, should additional funding become available.

“New Access Point applications that did not earn a score high enough to be funded in (fiscal year) 2019 but are in the approvable range are placed in an active status for up to one year from the award date,” Kodish wrote. “Should additional funding become available, health centers with active applications would not have to reapply, and HRSA could consider funding down the rank order list.”

Advocating for funds

