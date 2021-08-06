Evers vetoes bill that would have penalized communities that decrease first-responder funding

That bill had been drafted in reaction to the “Defund The Police” movement; it was co-authored by state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a retired Racine police officer.

In a veto message for the bill, Evers said the proposal would impose “onerous restrictions” on the ability for local governments to set their budgets.

“Rather than help with the fiscal constraints that local governments are experiencing, this bill seeks to micromanage local decision-making,” Evers wrote. “Local governments and local elected officials are well-positioned to make informed decisions about what is best for their communities and how to meet the needs of the people they serve and represent.”

Wanggaard alleged that this as a sign that Evers “wants to defund the police,” he wrote in a statement. “There are cities where it takes over 36 minutes to respond to a 911 call. And Evers is OK with cities cutting these vital services more? Does he want a 45-minute response time? There are areas of the state with virtually no EMS service.”