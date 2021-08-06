Evers vetoes bill that would have penalized communities that decrease first-responder funding

That bill had been drafted in reaction to the “Defund The Police” movement; it was co-authored by state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a retired Racine police officer.
In a veto message for the bill, Evers said the proposal would impose “onerous restrictions” on the ability for local governments to set their budgets.
“Rather than help with the fiscal constraints that local governments are experiencing, this bill seeks to micromanage local decision-making,” Evers wrote. “Local governments and local elected officials are well-positioned to make informed decisions about what is best for their communities and how to meet the needs of the people they serve and represent.”
Wanggaard alleged that this as a sign that Evers “wants to defund the police,” he wrote in a statement. “There are cities where it takes over 36 minutes to respond to a 911 call. And Evers is OK with cities cutting these vital services more? Does he want a 45-minute response time? There are areas of the state with virtually no EMS service.”
Had the bill been signed, reductions in aid would have been redistributed to municipalities that do not cut the number of officers/firefighters/etc. Police departments with fewer than 30 officers would have been exempt.
Other actions
The governor, a Democrat, took a number of other actions Friday on bills passed by the Legislature, which is Republican-controlled.
Evers signed into law six bills, including a measure to establish use-of-force standards for police officers and require law enforcement to report noncompliant uses of force.
The use-of-force bill signed Friday creates a statewide policy allowing officers to use force based on a situation’s circumstances, whether a suspect is threatening officers or others, and whether the suspect is resisting or fleeing. Police would be able to use deadly force only as a last resort. The measure goes into effect on Jan. 1.
“This is another step forward in creating a more equitable, just, and safer Wisconsin for every community and to ensure accountability and transparency in our law enforcement systems,” Evers said in a statement. “That said, our work is far from done and we must continue to strive towards meaningful change to address the systemic injustice that plagues our state and country.”
Other bills signed by Evers on Friday included:
- An increase in penalties for crimes committed against elderly individuals.
- Requiring the state Department of Natural Resources to create a general permit for wetland, stream and floodplain restoration projects.
- A reduction to the amount of time entities have to correct environmental compliance audit violations.
- Initiating updates to the state’s electronic waste recycling program.
Associated Press reporting contributed to this article.