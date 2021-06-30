 Skip to main content
Evers vetoes bill aimed at stopping private money used to run elections
Evers vetoes bill aimed at stopping private money used to run elections

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday vetoed an election-related bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

That bill, Assembly Bill 173, would have banned cities, towns, villages and counties from “accepting private grants or donations” to fund the carrying out of elections.

She will be tried as an adult alongside her mother. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Racine was one of more than 200 Wisconsin communities to accept money from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. That nonprofit has gained notice for having received hundreds of millions of dollars from Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison received the lion’s share of Wisconsin’s CTCL money. As left-leaning communities, some conservatives have argued this gave Democrats an edge in the 2020 election, although their legal arguments have all been unsuccessful thus far.

The long-accepted practice of communities accepting donations for the operation of elections has been criticized in the months leading up to and following Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have asserted that communities accepting money was “fraudulent,” even though no courts or elections commission nationwide have supported that claim.

Assembly Bill 173 is one of several election-related bills the Wisconsin Legislature has passed recently. Six bills that originated in the Senate have also been passed, but Evers said Wednesday that those bills still have not been delivered to him, despite his asking for them.

“The legislation comes as Republican-controlled Legislatures are taking up similar or related measures in states across the country,” a statement from Evers’ office said.

Gov. Tony Evers

Evers
+3
Some fear election law changes in Wisconsin 'will result in...hurdles for people with disabilities to vote'
Elections

Some fear election law changes in Wisconsin 'will result in...hurdles for people with disabilities to vote'

Maureen Ryan — executive director of the Wisconsin Coalition of Independent Living Centers, a Racine-based nonprofit — said in a statement “The proposed voting bills will result in additional barriers and hurdles for people with disabilities to vote, particularly those who are rarely able to leave their homes due to their disability.” 

Republicans sent the bills in question to Gov. Tony Evers' desk Tuesday.

+3
Racine calls for complaints over 2020 election to be thrown out, as does state elections administrator
Government and Politics

Racine calls for complaints over 2020 election to be thrown out, as does state elections administrator

In October 2020, the federal courts ruled it was OK for communities to accept grants from private organizations to fund their presidential election operations. Now, eight months later, the City of Racine and the Wisconsin Elections Commission are still dealing with complaints about that very topic.

In a response (that was notarized Monday) to the complaint (that was received by the WEC on April 23), the City of Racine stated that it “dispute(s) the facts as alleged by Complainants in their entirety as inaccurate, misstated, and inflected with bias. An overarching and tainting flaw in the Complaint is that there was something unique or targeted about the City of Racine’s award, acceptance, and use of CTCL COVID-19 elections grant funds, or that of the Cities of Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, and Milwaukee.

Wisconsin lawmaker says 'I absolutely stand by my statement' comparing children's museum's mask policy to Nazism
Government and Politics

Wisconsin lawmaker says 'I absolutely stand by my statement' comparing children's museum's mask policy to Nazism

A Wisconsin state lawmaker compared a nonprofit children's museum's mask policy, which required proof of vaccination for those over age 5 to go unmasked inside the museum, to the Nazi Party in a social media post that generated outrage and calls for an apology.

On June 4, Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell shared a Facebook post by the Central Wisconsin Children's Museum in Stevens Point detailing its mask policy. The museum said masks would be optional for those who show their vaccination cards and masks would be mandatory for everyone else over age 5.

“The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please," Sortwell posted on Facebook, a reference to the feared secret police of Nazi Germany.

In a video posted on Facebook Tuesday, Sortwell said "I absolutely stand by my statement. Do you know why? Because let's look at the actual literal history lesson here of what the Nazis indeed did: They started off by getting people's records. They collected records for people, and if you couldn't provide proper records to prove that you were not a 'filthy Jew' as they put them — keep in mind that another part of Nazi propaganda was that these people were diseased, disease spreaders ... And if you couldn't do it (provide documentation) then all of a sudden you had to put on something that declared to the world, declared to the German people, you were somehow subservient, somehow not as good."

Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck, who is a board member of the National Association of Jewish Legislators, noted that just over a month ago the Legislature voted unanimously to require education about the Holocaust in Wisconsin schools.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents continue to rise, hyperbolic rhetoric by Republican elected officials about the Holocaust needs to end now,” Subeck said. “These types of statements pile onto ever increasing antisemitic incidents in our state, and continue to create divisions in an already ultra-divided country.”

