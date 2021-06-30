Evers vetoes bill aimed at stopping private money used to run elections

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday vetoed an election-related bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
That bill, Assembly Bill 173, would have banned cities, towns, villages and counties from “accepting private grants or donations” to fund the carrying out of elections.
Racine was one of more than 200 Wisconsin communities to accept money from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. That nonprofit has gained notice for having received hundreds of millions of dollars from Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison received the lion’s share of Wisconsin’s CTCL money. As left-leaning communities, some conservatives have argued this gave Democrats an edge in the 2020 election, although their legal arguments have all been unsuccessful thus far.
The long-accepted practice of communities accepting donations for the operation of elections has been criticized in the months leading up to and following Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.
Former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have asserted that communities accepting money was “fraudulent,” even though no courts or elections commission nationwide have supported that claim.
Assembly Bill 173 is one of several election-related bills the Wisconsin Legislature has passed recently. Six bills that originated in the Senate have also been passed, but Evers said Wednesday that those bills still have not been delivered to him, despite his asking for them.
“The legislation comes as Republican-controlled Legislatures are taking up similar or related measures in states across the country,” a statement from Evers’ office said.