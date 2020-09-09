Evers says he has 'no regrets' about response to Kenosha shootings, protests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake, who is Black, was shot as many as seven times in the back by white Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, sparking several night nights of protests and unrest that culminated with the shootings of three demonstrators (two of whom died) by an armed civilian preceding visits from both major parties' nominees for president: Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Evers called out the Wisconsin National Guard early the morning of Aug. 24. The Democratic governor turned down an offer made Aug. 25 from the White House to send federal U.S. Department of Homeland Security troops, although other federal law enforcement agents — from the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and other organizations — were already in the city.

Trump criticized Evers' response, urging him to activate the National Guard after he had already done so.

“He made a pitch about, you know, ‘We have to get the National Guard on the ground,’” Evers said. “I said, ‘They already are. We’ve met every request.’”