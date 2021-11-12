 Skip to main content
Evers pardons 2 Racine County residents who rededicated their lives to helping others

MADISON — Two Racine County residents were among 29 people pardoned by Gov. Tony Evers on Friday.

Lateasha Nicole of Racine was one of them. According to the governor's office: Nicole had been convicted of possession of marijuana as a felony but now works as an advocate both for survivors of domestic violence and works with those who struggle with substance abuse.

Evers' office identified her as "a successful small businesswoman."

Also pardoned was Steven Zoske of Waterford. He was 20 when he tried to "obtain a controlled substance with a fraudulent prescription" and, three years later, was convicted for possession of a controlled substance, according to a release.

Zoske ended up in a recovery program, after which he became a mentor and house manager for people who ended up in situations similar to those he had faced, the governor's office reported; he now is a shipping manager, is married and has two newborn twins.

Friday's 29 pardons bring Evers' total to 307 granted since 2019 when the Democrat reactivated the Governor's Pardon Advisory Board. In Scott Walker's eight years as governor, he issued zero pardons.

“A pardon can be a powerful message for individuals who have worked hard to establish themselves as contributing members of their community — one that recognizes that people are more than their past and acknowledges their efforts to build a brighter future,” Evers said in a statement Friday. “I am proud to grant these 29 pardons today and the more than 300 pardons I’ve been able to grant since 2019. Reaching this milestone is a tremendous feat, and we'll work to continue this important process.”

According to a release, Nicole, Zoske and the 27 other newest people pardoned appeared virtually in front of the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board on Oct. 8, after which their applications for pardons were reviewed by the board. Evers was then given final consideration on whom to pardon.

