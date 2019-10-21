{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are squaring off with Republicans in a duel over a special session on gun legislation.

Evers signed an executive order on Monday, calling for the Nov. 7 special session, saying that in the past he has called on the Legislature “to take action and pass common-sense gun safety reform time and time again, giving Republican leadership the opportunity to hear the people of our state and to do the right thing,” and now he is calling on both parties to come to a solution.

There are two pieces of legislation in particular that Evers hopes to pass, including closing the “background check loophole” and requiring universal background checks for all firearm purchases in the state; and to create an extreme risk protection order process to give family members and law enforcement officials the ability to intervene and temporarily confiscate firearms when an individual is at risk of harming themselves or others.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is in favor of the special session, saying the pieces of legislation are “critical, common-sense tools that allow local law enforcement to reduce gun violence and trafficking in our communities, while protecting law-abiding gun owners.”

“These bills are a moderate, common-sense approach to reduce the risk of gun violence in Wisconsin,” Neubauer said. “This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. We’ve seen bipartisan gun safety legislation happen in the past at the state level and at the federal level, and broad support for both universal background checks and ERPOs in Wisconsin, and I’m hoping that my colleagues across the aisle will join us in supporting these common-sense tools to reduce gun violence in Wisconsin.”

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, also supports the special session, saying the state needs “systems in place to enforce our existing gun laws and keep firearms out of the hands of felons and violent criminals.”

Republican response

Republicans have come out against the special session, saying the proposed legislation violates the Second Amendment.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said calling a special session will not alter his opposition to the legislation.

“As I have repeatedly said, we will not entertain proposals that infringe on our constitutional rights,” Vos said. “Gov. Evers would rather score political points than effectively govern Wisconsin, where a vast majority want their Second Amendment rights protected. Assembly Republicans are committed to bringing people together by working on legislation that addresses important issues affecting the state, including water quality, suicide prevention, homelessness and adoption.”

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the Senate “will not be part of a drawn-out strategy to infringe on constitutional rights.”

“Liberals across the country are upping their rhetoric in support of taking guns from law-abiding citizens,” Fitzgerald said. “After the governor opened the door to a long-term plan of gun confiscation at his press conference last month, it’s easy to see how today’s action could just be the first attack on the Second Amendment.”

