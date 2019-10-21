MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are squaring off with Republicans in a duel over a special session on gun legislation.
Evers signed an executive order on Monday, calling for the Nov. 7 special session, saying that in the past he has called on the Legislature “to take action and pass common-sense gun safety reform time and time again, giving Republican leadership the opportunity to hear the people of our state and to do the right thing,” and now he is calling on both parties to come to a solution.
There are two pieces of legislation in particular that Evers hopes to pass, including closing the “background check loophole” and requiring universal background checks for all firearm purchases in the state; and to create an extreme risk protection order process to give family members and law enforcement officials the ability to intervene and temporarily confiscate firearms when an individual is at risk of harming themselves or others.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is in favor of the special session, saying the pieces of legislation are “critical, common-sense tools that allow local law enforcement to reduce gun violence and trafficking in our communities, while protecting law-abiding gun owners.”
“These bills are a moderate, common-sense approach to reduce the risk of gun violence in Wisconsin,” Neubauer said. “This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. We’ve seen bipartisan gun safety legislation happen in the past at the state level and at the federal level, and broad support for both universal background checks and ERPOs in Wisconsin, and I’m hoping that my colleagues across the aisle will join us in supporting these common-sense tools to reduce gun violence in Wisconsin.”
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, also supports the special session, saying the state needs “systems in place to enforce our existing gun laws and keep firearms out of the hands of felons and violent criminals.”
Republican response
Republicans have come out against the special session, saying the proposed legislation violates the Second Amendment.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said calling a special session will not alter his opposition to the legislation.
“As I have repeatedly said, we will not entertain proposals that infringe on our constitutional rights,” Vos said. “Gov. Evers would rather score political points than effectively govern Wisconsin, where a vast majority want their Second Amendment rights protected. Assembly Republicans are committed to bringing people together by working on legislation that addresses important issues affecting the state, including water quality, suicide prevention, homelessness and adoption.”
State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the Senate “will not be part of a drawn-out strategy to infringe on constitutional rights.”
“Liberals across the country are upping their rhetoric in support of taking guns from law-abiding citizens,” Fitzgerald said. “After the governor opened the door to a long-term plan of gun confiscation at his press conference last month, it’s easy to see how today’s action could just be the first attack on the Second Amendment.”
Today's mugshots: Oct. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Catrina M. Bell
Catrina M. Bell (a.k.a. Tasha Monicka), 3100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, felony bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jeremiah J. Chambliss
Jeremiah J. Chambliss, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, stalking, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, criminal trespass.
Zachary A. Craig
Zachary A. Craig, Watertown, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrin Hey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Terrin Hey, 25300 block of West Loomis Road, Wind Lake, third degree sexual assault.
Timothy P. Hupp
Timothy P. Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acre Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of narcotic drugs.
Daiviontae T. Johnson
Daiviontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, assault by prisoners.
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, felony theft from person or corpse.
Juan C. Rios
Juan C. Rios, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Harold M. Wiegman
Harold M. Wiegman (a.k.a. Chad Douglas Garner), 1400 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Dalon T. Albritton
Dalon T. Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Anthony J. Beringer II
Anthony J. Beringer II, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Garrell D. Ford
Garrell D. Ford, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Heraclio Garcia-Ramirez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heraclio Garcia-Ramirez, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael R. Kraemer
Michael R. Kraemer, Madison, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Antonio W. Yeats
Antonio W. Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
What we have been doing is not working. We need a different approach. Sticking our head in the sand and praying is not working. Ban all gas powered rifles. Red flag laws. Tax the heck out of ammo! Who pays for all these gunshot victims? All the non weapon owning people. Let’s start taxing guns and ammo to pay for the hospital trips for the wounded. You are 30x more likely to get shot if you have a gun in the house. Guns are for police, army, hunters and morons.
Start locking up "felons in possession" of a firearm. But of course a big part of Greta's Democrat party platform is to release 50% of the prison population. Why put more laws on the books where felons in Racine just laugh and flip law enforcement off.
Oooops. Sorry Tony "post turtle" Evers, all the Republicans went to Rockford IL!!! Sound familiar?????
Tony "post turtle" Evers, first tell us how you are going to take the guns away from the felons and scum bags in Milwaukee and Racine that are not supposed to have guns. Then come back and talk about it some more. You don' have a clue idiot!!!!!
And I'm guessing these Demoncrat's really think that more laws on the books, added to the ones already on the books, that aren't enforced to begin with are going to make a whole lot of difference to the criminals and others who already aren't allowed to possess guns, is going to stop them from getting them. Only thing Demoncrats want is to control EVEYONE's life no matter what the cost to the Country as a whole.
