RACINE — Board of Ethics Chairwoman Mary Wyant decided the complaint filed by Harry Wait of the Town of Dover did not meet the board's requirements and will not be accepted by the board for discussion.
In early March, Wait, a citizens' rights advocate and member of HOT (Honest, Open and Transparent) Government, alleged that City Attorney Scott Letteney has "an extensive history of egregious conduct while in office, undermining the interest of the people and the City of Racine," and recommended sanctioning and removing Letteney from office.
As per Ethic Board procedure, Wyant reviewed the complaint then, deciding it did not qualify and returned the complaint to Wait on April 11 along with a letter explaining her decision.
Wyant cited sections from the City's Code of Ethics and Guidelines and Procedures that state a complaint must be verified, must state the specific actions a person took that violated the Code of Ethics and which codes were violated.
"I have determined that the complaint does not meet the requirements of these provisions because 1) it is not verified, 2) it does not state specifically the activities of Mr. Letteney which are alleged to be in violation of the Code and 3) it does not state specifically the section or sections of the code which he is alleged to have violated," Wyant wrote in her response.
Wait said he had planned to file an addendum verifying the complaint but was unable to do so in time. He said he plans to refile and that the next filing will be "much more extensive and deal heavily in Machinery Row."
