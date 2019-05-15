RACINE — Contractors that adopt worker-friendly practices — from hiring felons, to job training, to family leave and breastfeeding accommodations — could get a leg up when bidding for city contracts.
A social responsibility ordinance, proposed by 9to5 Wisconsin and Keep Families First, was introduced by Aldermen John Tate II of the 3rd District and Mollie Jones of the 2nd District and is making its way through the committee process.
At the Public Works and Services committee meeting, which Tate chairs, City Attorney Scott Letteney asked for more time so that his office can work through a draft ordinance Tate submitted on Monday.
Tate said that he would also like to have time to ensure the program works in conjunction with the city’s existing Racine Works program, which was recently updated to require contractors to hire City of Racine residents as 20% of their workforce for city projects.
Mayor Cory Mason also pointed out that the city is in the process of hiring a public works commissioner after Mark Yehlen’s retirement in April, and that the city also will need to hire a purchasing agent since Kathy Kasper is leaving at the end of May. Those hired to fill those positions would be the primary enforcers of the potential policy.
The committee decided to defer, giving Tate and the City Attorney’s office six weeks to work through a draft ordinance. That draft would next be brought back to Public Works and Services.
Incentivizing ‘good workplace policies’
9to5 Wisconsin advocates for “policies that help working families across the state.” The organization promoted the “ban the box” initiative in 2017 that removed the question of whether an applicant for a City of Racine job had been convicted of a felony.
Under the social responsibility ordinance, a contractor would receive extra points when bidding for a city contract if it:
- Offers paid sick leave and family and medical leave;
- Offers breastfeeding accommodations;
- Does not ask applicants about their felony record, and hires felons;
- Provides child care;
- Pays living wages;
- Accommodates pregnancies;
- Allows collective bargaining;
- Allows flexible scheduling.
The City of Milwaukee adopted a “socially responsible contractors” ordinance in December.
Tate pointed out at the meeting that his draft is designed to be more carrot than stick; incentivizing employers to put those practices into place rather than punishing those that don’t.
At last week’s City Council meeting, about a half-dozen people spoke on the proposed ordinance, including 9to5 member and Racine resident Mary Pirrello.
“Racine would share in this shining example with the City of Milwaukee to inspire at the state level what good work place policies look like,” Pirrello said. “Let’s be that inspirational leadership for the rest of the city, county and state to follow in the employment arena by adopting these good workplace solutions, as we move away from that legacy of being the third-worst place for African Americans and toward becoming the best place for African Americans, and all community members, to live.”
Ola Baiyewu, executive director of First Choice, voiced support for the kinds of workplaces the program is attempting to promote, but also voiced caution about the ordinance.
“I agree with the social responsibility ordinance, but you have to step very carefully,” Baiyewu said. “Even though this ordinance will not be mandatory, I want you to look very carefully. We do not want employers to pick and choose who are winners and who are losers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
could this be where we are heading?...
https://city.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/doaPurchasing/forms/Socially-ResponsibleContractorsSRCAffidavitofCompliance.pdf
Good link...Check out item "G"....Pretty much will be required to feed, cloth, and transport your employees.
Maybe the City could add points for hiring former Journal Times employees? "Journal Times newspaper in Racine will cut 39 production jobs" Journal Sentinel is covering the story.
I have a bizarre thought... How about getting the best value for the taxpayer for the particular project and quit finding ways to give my money to your social engineering projects and virtue signalling.
How about we award some points for some company to come in and clean up cornerstone's year-old MM mess?
Once again the City Council proves it is against small mom and pop businesses. First the excessive property taxes prevent brick and mortar establishments and those who can afford such must raise their prices to cover the tax. Now this ludicrous point system will further prevent small businesses from winning any bids with the City. Collective bargaining-not all businesses choose to be unionized and now the city is demonizing them. Breast feeding and pregnancy-what if there are no females employed by the business? Does the business get an exception? Family leave and sick pay-Again what mom and pop can afford this? It's quite obvious that Tate and Jones have never been in the business world other than to hold a hand out for a paycheck. They have never had employees and never paid the costs associated with owning a business.
No big deal. Racine property owners will pay for this. Nothing new really....a good HR department sets up some hiring parameters and assigns extra points for meeting contract goals and then they crunch the numbers to assign a cost. End of the day the bidders get a feel for what Racine will buy off on and then pencil in an extra amount on the bid. "Collusion" would be illegal of course. Best option is to have a family member who is maybe a felon and meets minority requirements with a bonus being a female member who is pregnant. Am sure that will not be an obstacle in Racine. Add 50 to 100K to the job and tell the "ringer" to stay home or sit in a crew van/truck or some such thing and sign off on the time statement. Been going on a long time---just assigning a different name ----"Family Friendly". Racine's property tax payers deserve social justice and should be happy to pay for it.
Does this mean that if Cornerstone fulfills the garbage requirements, they'll be able to bid on Racine contracts??? People, you just can't make this poop up!!!!
Oh yeah...should work just fine for a contractor working to a deadline laying concrete roadway......"Flex scheduling & Breastfeeding" should not be a problem in the middle of a pour. LMAO Got it! Get a male heavy equipment operator who identifies as being female and insists he/she is with child. Ain't no way-no how anyone is gonna mess with that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.