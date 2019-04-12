ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the Village Board.
One vacancy is up for re-election in April, 2020 and the other in April, 2021. Applicants must be 18 years of age and reside within the village.
The latter opening resulted from Ernie Rossi resigning as village trustee after his election as village president on April 2. Rossi defeated incumbent Kathy Wells in the president's race. Rossi was unopposed for trustee in the same election.
Trustee Cindy Goffe, whose term was the one expiring in 2020, resigned as of March 1st due to family medical issues at home, Village Administrator Christophe Jenkins said.
Interested candidates are asked to fill out and submit an application, which can be found on the Village's website: vil.ep.wi.us and deliver the application either by email, mail or hand delivery to Jenkins.
Office hours are typically Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the village's Taylor Complex, 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 1. Jenkins' email is chris.jenkins@vil.ep.wi.us.
All applications are required to be turned in by Tuesday, April 30 to be considered.
All applications will be vetted by Rossi and Jenkins. Selected candidates will be asked to attend the board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 9 for interviews and potential selection.
