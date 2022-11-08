 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Your Guide to Election Day in Racine County: Polls open at 7 a.m.

  • 0

Election Day is today. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of every race and the three non-binding referendums on ballots across Racine County.

On every ballot in the county

Governor, Lieutenant Governor

  • Joan Ellis Beglinger, N/A (I)
  • Tony Evers, Sara Rodriguez (D)
  • Tim Michels, Roger Roth (R)

Attorney General

  • Josh Kaul (D)
  • Eric Toney (R)

People are also reading…

Secretary of State

  • Neil Harmon (Libertarian)
  • Doug La Follette (D)
  • Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (R)
  • Sharyl R. McFarland (I)

Treasurer

  • John S. Leiber (R)
  • Aaron Richardson (D)
  • Andrew Zuelke (Constitution)

U.S. Senator

  • Mandela Barnes (D)
  • Ron Johnson (R)

U.S. Congress

  • Ann Roe (D)
  • Bryan Steil (R)
  • Charles E. Barman (I)

Sheriff

  • Christopher Schmaling (R)

Clerk of Courts

  • Sam Christensen (R)

Multiple municipalities

State Senate, District 21

  • Van Wanggaard (R)

State Assembly, District 62

  • Anthony Hammes (D)

Robert Wittke (R)

State Assembly, District 63

  • Robin Vos (R)

Registered write-in: Joel Jacobsen (D)

Registered write-in: Adam Steen (R)

State Assembly, District 64

  • Ed Hibsch (R)
  • Tip McGuire (D)

State Assembly, District 66

  • Carl Hutton (L)
  • Greta Neubauer (D)

City of Burlington

Echo Lake referendum, vote for one or the other.

Option 1: Remove the dam, draining Echo Lake, and restoring the resulting natural stream area with new park amenities, which is currently estimated to cost taxpayers $7.7 million?

Option 2: Repair the dam, keep and dredge Echo Lake, and expand existing park amenities, which is currently estimated to cost taxpayers $8.1 million?

City of Racine

Vote yes or no: “Should marijuana be legalized for adult-use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?”

Vote yes or no: “Should Wisconsin Statutes section 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?”

Waterford

State Assembly, District 83

Nik Rettinger (R)

Chaz Self (I)

More inside

Test your knowledge: An Election Day quiz. Page A4

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC. Local, Page A7

Save it or drain it: What eight Burlington residents have to say about Echo Lake. Local, Page A7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

World Cup fans will be watched by 15,000 security cameras with facial recognition technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News