Your Guide to Election Day in Racine County: Polls open at 7 a.m.

Election Day is today. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of every race and the three non-binding referendums on ballots across Racine County.

Where do I vote? Not sure where your polling place is? Contact your local clerk or go to myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Find-My-Polling-Place

On every ballot in the county

Governor, Lieutenant Governor

Joan Ellis Beglinger, N/A (I)

Tony Evers, Sara Rodriguez (D)

Tim Michels, Roger Roth (R)

Attorney General

Josh Kaul (D)

Eric Toney (R)

Secretary of State

Neil Harmon (Libertarian)

Doug La Follette (D)

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (R)

Sharyl R. McFarland (I)

Treasurer

John S. Leiber (R)

Aaron Richardson (D)

Andrew Zuelke (Constitution)

U.S. Senator

Mandela Barnes (D)

Ron Johnson (R)

U.S. Congress

Ann Roe (D)

Bryan Steil (R)

Charles E. Barman (I)

Sheriff

Christopher Schmaling (R)

Clerk of Courts

Sam Christensen (R)

Multiple municipalities

State Senate, District 21

Van Wanggaard (R)

State Assembly, District 62

Anthony Hammes (D)

Robert Wittke (R)

State Assembly, District 63

Robin Vos (R)

Registered write-in: Joel Jacobsen (D)

Registered write-in: Adam Steen (R)

State Assembly, District 64

Ed Hibsch (R)

Tip McGuire (D)

State Assembly, District 66

Carl Hutton (L)

Greta Neubauer (D)

City of Burlington

Echo Lake referendum, vote for one or the other.

Option 1: Remove the dam, draining Echo Lake, and restoring the resulting natural stream area with new park amenities, which is currently estimated to cost taxpayers $7.7 million?

Option 2: Repair the dam, keep and dredge Echo Lake, and expand existing park amenities, which is currently estimated to cost taxpayers $8.1 million?

City of Racine

Vote yes or no: “Should marijuana be legalized for adult-use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?”

Vote yes or no: “Should Wisconsin Statutes section 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?”

Waterford

State Assembly, District 83

Nik Rettinger (R)

Chaz Self (I)