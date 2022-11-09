Wittke wins reelection

MOUNT PLEASANT — Wisconsin Assembly District 62 reelected Republican state Rep. Robert Wittke Tuesday.
Wittke received 18,202 votes, a 22 percentage point victory over Democrat Anthony Hammes who received 11,417 votes.
In victory, Wittke said he ran for state office to solve problems and “find solutions to issues,” and he hopes that can happen in the upcoming two-year term. He said his focus will again be on improving reading scores in Wisconsin's schools.
In a statement, Hammes conceded the race.
“We fought a good, clean campaign and in this day and age, that is critical. We’ve addressed the issues with respect and are solution oriented,” Hammes said. “While this has been my first time on this specific political stage, by no means will my involvement in the success of the democracy of our area and finding solutions that are effective, both by outcomes and costs. So, while we may not currently have the outcome we wanted, we do have our commitment to keeping the flame alive; embers become flames. Always keep that in mind."
District 62 includes Wind Point, most of Caledonia, Raymond and Wind Lake.
Wittke was first elected in 2018, after serving as president of the Racine Unified School Board.