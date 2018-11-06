RACINE COUNTY — The county’s legislative delegation will have a new face next year with the election Tuesday of Republican Robert Wittke Jr. in the 62nd Assembly District.
Wittke, of Wind Point and the president of the Racine Unified School Board, beat former state senator and Assembly representative John Lehman of Racine to represent the district that stretches along the northern top of the county from Wind Point to Norway. Unofficial totals show Wittke beating Lehman 16,035 to 13,161 with all precincts reporting.
The seat became open when incumbent state Rep. Tom Weatherston, R-Caledonia, opted not to seek re-election.
“It’s been a long road and I’m very thankful for all of those who came out and voted for me,” Wittke said. “I’m very excited and anxious to get to work and begin to represent the people in the district.”
Wittke thanked his family for their support and his late father who died a few years ago.
“I only have one regret, which is I’m not able to share this with my father who passed away a few years ago,” Wittke said. “I know he would’ve been very excited with this as well and he’s a person I learned to model my character after.”
Wittke declined to comment regarding his future on the School Board.
Wittke will have plenty of local experience to lean on when he arrives in Madison early next year. All other incumbent legislators who represent the county were returned to another term Tuesday.
Wanggaard returned to office
In state Senate District 21, which includes the bulk of Racine and Kenosha counties aside from the City of Kenosha, part of Somers and most of the City of Racine, incumbent Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, beat his Democratic challenger Lori Hawkins, a small business owner from Bristol, 48,600 to 35,111, with all precincts reporting in unofficial results.
“She said she looked forward to working with me on the issues in the future and I totally accepted that,” Wanggaard said of his opponent.
It will be Wanggaard’s second full term in the Senate, where he also served from 2010-2011.
Wanggaard said he plans to work on legislation that did not get passed in the last session, such as victim rights and the “dark store” loophole, which taxes shuttered businesses differently based on property value.
“Those will be things that we continue to focus on,” Wanggaard said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
Vos re-elected
In Assembly District 63, which extends across the south end of the county roughly from Highway 31 west to Burlington, incumbent Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who serves as Assembly speaker, easily beat his Democratic challenger Joel Jacobsen, a former Burlington alderman, 16,775 to 10,705 with all precincts reporting. Vos has been in the Assembly since 2005.
“We argued about the issues,” Vos said. “I respect Joel for his passion and where he wants to see state government go. I think the voters in Racine County chose to keep someone with a strong record of keeping taxes reasonable and making sure we prioritize our area in Madison and I look forward to going back.”
Barca returning to Madison
In Assembly District 64, which includes southeast Mount Pleasant, Elmwood Park and far southwest parts of Racine, incumbent state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenohsa, a former Assembly minority leader and former congressman, trounced his third-party challenger Thomas Harland of the Constitution Party, 16,773 to 4,441 with all precincts reporting. There was no Republican in the race. Barca has served a total of 20 years in the Assembly and consecutively since 2009.
“I love our community deeply and I’m excited to get to work,” Barca said. “The main things on my agenda are workforce development, infrastructure and housing; all of these need to be maintained at a high level.”
There was also no Republican challenge — in fact there was no challenge at all — in the 66th Assembly District, where incumbent state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was re-elected after just winning the seat in a special election in January.
Outlying areas
In Assembly District 83, which includes the Village and Town of Waterford in Racine County, incumbent Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, easily defeated Democrat Jim Brownlow, a Muskego resident who has unsuccessfully run for the seat in past elections, 19,852 to 7,716, with all but one Waukesha County precinct reporting.
In far southwest Racine County, in Assembly District 32, incumbent Republican Tyler August of Lake Geneva and the speaker pro tempore in the Assembly, handily beat Democrat Kathleen Gaulke, a college professor from rural Elkhorn, 13,154 to 9,239 with all precincts reporting. The district includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington, where voters chose August 562 votes to 320 for Gaulke.
