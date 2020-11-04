With video: Voters in the City of Racine resoundingly reject referendum asking for tax levy increase

RACINE — Asked if the city could raise the tax levy to offset the cost of health care for current and former employees, the voters gave a firm “No.”
An increase in the operating tax levy would have allowed the city to meet more of its obligations without a reduction in other services. But it also would have meant more money from taxpayers.
With all precincts reporting, the no vote won with 19,106 votes to 10,198 yes votes.
Mayor Cory Mason said the referendum was a way for the city to find out from the voters which direction it should take going forward.
Mason said he hears from both groups.
He hears from taxpayers concerned about increases in their taxes.
But he also hears from the city’s former employees who are concerned that past administrations made promises about benefits that the current city government may not be able to deliver on.
Mason said the cost of health care “is a stress point in the budget year after year.”
In 2020, the city will spend $21 million on health care for 750 retirees and 450 active employees, not including the water and wastewater utilities. The active employees accounted for about $11.5 million of that total and the retirees accounted for about $9.5 million.
The issue is, of course, that the cost of health care is on the rise and the city’s revenue has been pretty flat.
Further, state law prevents the city from just increasing the operating tax levy absent a referendum or an increase in net new construction.
“This isn’t a one-year deficit,” Mason said. “It’s a structural deficit.”
A structural deficit means that costs go up, revenues remain flat, and the city doesn’t have the ability to balance the budget except through cuts to services and personnel.
The 2021 budget eliminated 24 personnel positions from the budget.
“I took no joy in reducing positions,” Mason said. “That’s not our preferred approach.
As the referendum failed, and net new construction takes time, it’s likely the same choices will be before the City Council in the next budget cycle.
