With video: Voters in the City of Racine resoundingly reject referendum asking for tax levy increase

RACINE — Asked if the city could raise the tax levy to offset the cost of health care for current and former employees, the voters gave a firm “No.”

An increase in the operating tax levy would have allowed the city to meet more of its obligations without a reduction in other services. But it also would have meant more money from taxpayers.

With all precincts reporting, the no vote won with 19,106 votes to 10,198 yes votes.

Mayor Cory Mason said the referendum was a way for the city to find out from the voters which direction it should take going forward.

Mason said he hears from both groups.

He hears from taxpayers concerned about increases in their taxes.

But he also hears from the city’s former employees who are concerned that past administrations made promises about benefits that the current city government may not be able to deliver on.

Mason said the cost of health care “is a stress point in the budget year after year.”