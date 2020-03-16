With Shakoor bowing out, Mac Platt and Marcus West vie for 8th District seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What do you see as the primary issues facing the city at this time and how would you approach those issues as alderman?

Platt: Appearance of corruption, governmental overreach and governmental overspending. Simply put, I will champion legislation that will curtail wasteful spending. I will personally remain accessible and accountable to my constituents while supporting laws that mandate governmental openness, honesty, transparency and accessibility. Finally, I will recommend the repeal of onerous and unnecessary laws that only function to hobble growth and development.

West: The City of Racine has (2) primary issues in my opinion;

1)We must increase employment and wages. We need to find more ways to connect city residents to employers. I believe we can achieve this through our Parks programs and our Community Centers. By doing this we can bring more access and opportunities for recreation and employment to our youth and adults.

2)We must repair trust between Law Enforcement and the community. We will continue to expand the City’s highly successful Community Oriented Policing model throughout every neighborhood in the City.