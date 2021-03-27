With fewer than two weeks until the election, no candidates have filed to run for Raymond School Board

RAYMOND — With fewer than two weeks until the spring election, no candidates have filed to run for the two open seats on the Raymond Elementary School Board.

The deadline to file as an official candidate was Jan. 5 and the cut-off to file as an official write-in candidate is coming up on Friday, April 2.

The seats up for election April 6 are currently held by School Board Secretary Betsy Bauer and Vice President Jennifer Loppnow-Becker. Neither filed to run for re-election.

Raymond School Board members serve three-year terms with an annual salary of $1,100.

The district was in a similar situation last year, but in the 2020 election there was only one open seat.

Write-in candidate Jeremy Childers, who received 11 votes in that election, ended up filling the open seat.

This year, the two write-in candidates with the most votes will be offered the open positions by School Board Clerk Steve Wallner, according to Raymond District Administrator Steve Harder.