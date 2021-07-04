In 2018, Republicans ran for Assembly seats in 69 out of 99 Wisconsin districts, allowing Democrats to run unopposed almost one-third of the time. Two years later in 2020, Republicans ran in 92 districts, leaving a mere seven Democrats running unopposed.

That’s part of the Republicans’ plan to retain control in Wisconsin, a perennially purple state. To break Democrats’ streak of winning statewide races, the GOP wants to win locally to generate momentum on a statewide scale.

“Why are we letting people run unopposed?” U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said at a Republican event in Kenosha on June 19. “We want Republicans everywhere on the ballot.”

He said that the Republican Party establishment has been “ignoring” grassroots for too long, and that’s been a factor in why they’ve been losing consistently at a statewide level.

“If you’ve ever thought about running for office, do so now,” Johnson said. “Run for school board. Don’t let them teach Critical Race Theory ... We can take back control of our whole government.”

Ken Brown, a Racine County Republican and business owner, says that the impact of simply having a Republican on the ballot in a local race can be immeasurable in voters’ minds. For one, having a Republican running for office go door-knocking in a customarily left-leaning neighborhood could open up conversations on streets where conservative voices didn’t exist or weren’t being heard previously.

Brown pointed to the campaign of Will Leverson, a young Republican who challenged state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, with a door knocking-intensive campaign in 2020 after Neubauer was elected uncontested in 2018.

Neubauer’s district, Brown said, is “a district GOP oftentimes don’t even try to compete in,” but Leverson still managed to get “30% of the vote in a city that is probably even more Democratic leaning than that.” A Republican hasn’t won the district since the current maps went into effect in fall 2012.

In the last 11 statewide Wisconsin votes with both a Democrat and Republican on the ballot, Democrats have won 10 of them; now-Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn’s 2019 election victory over Racine’s Lisa Neubauer has been the only win for Wisconsin consecutives since Donald Trump took more votes than Hillary Clinton in November 2016.

Similarly, Republicans’ domination of the Legislature has been weakening, but only slightly. They held 64 Assembly seats after the 2018 elections but now only have 61, while they expanded their control of the Senate from 18 seats out of 33 to 21 out of 33 after November 2020’s elections.

Johnson last month conceded that high turnout races tend to swing left but conservatives have a better shot when fewer people vote. “If they (Democrats) were energized and we (Republicans) were energized, we were going to lose,” Johnson said.

That fact and perspective have been used as fuel for the criticisms of Republican moves nationwide to tighten voting rules. The majority of elected conservatives pushing for the changes to election law say they aren’t contesting the 2020 presidential election result — as Trump wants them to do — only that they are, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch put it during a speech in Kenosha last month, trying to make it “harder to cheat.”

Focus on executive, not legislative, branch

The GOP already has a majority in both houses of the state Legislature. But even if all 99 Assembly seats and 17 of the Senate seats are up for grabs in 2022, the focus of Wisconsin’s Republican establishment is getting Evers out of office. Doing so would almost certainly give the GOP control of both the state Legislature and the executive branch — and with it, eliminate Democrats’ veto power.

At the moment, perhaps the most important power Evers holds is that he can veto the election maps Republicans are drawing that will likely define the makeup of the state Legislature from until 2032.

Johnson credited Kleefisch, who was Scott Walker’s No. 2 for eight years in the governor’s office, specifically for being the one to increase Republicans’ participation in Assembly contests.

During that June 19 rally — at a Lincoln Day Dinner at The Italian American Club — Johnson said that Kleefisch “got on the phone and found some excellent candidates. So instead of 69 Assembly Republican candidates we had 92.” That’s the kind of grassroots electrification Republicans are looking for.

Many conservatives are betting on Kleefisch to be the one to unseat Evers. A straw poll taken at the Annual Republican Party of Wisconsin Convention by Wisconsin Young Republicans published last week saw Kleefisch take 80% of the support among five likely 2022 Republican candidates.

She has been focused on grassroots work since she founded the 1848 Project last year.

“The best tonic for a lost election is the next election won,” Kleefisch said during her Lincoln Day Dinner speech. “We are going to make Tony Evers a one-term governor.”

