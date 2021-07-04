In 2018, Republicans ran for Assembly seats in 69 out of 99 Wisconsin districts, allowing Democrats to run unopposed almost one-third of the time. Two years later in 2020, Republicans ran in 92 districts, leaving a mere seven Democrats running unopposed.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.
That’s part of the Republicans’ plan to retain control in Wisconsin, a perennially purple state. To break Democrats’ streak of winning statewide races, the GOP wants to win locally to generate momentum on a statewide scale.
“Why are we letting people run unopposed?” U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said at a Republican event in Kenosha on June 19. “We want Republicans everywhere on the ballot.”
“If you’ve ever thought about running for office, do so now,” Johnson said. “Run for school board. Don’t let them teach Critical Race Theory ... We can take back control of our whole government.”
Ken Brown, a Racine County Republican and business owner, says that the impact of simply having a Republican on the ballot in a local race can be immeasurable in voters’ minds. For one, having a Republican running for office go door-knocking in a customarily left-leaning neighborhood could open up conversations on streets where conservative voices didn’t exist or weren’t being heard previously.
Brown pointed to the campaign of Will Leverson, a young Republican who challenged state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, with a door knocking-intensive campaign in 2020 after Neubauer was elected uncontested in 2018.
Neubauer’s district, Brown said, is “a district GOP oftentimes don’t even try to compete in,” but Leverson still managed to get “30% of the vote in a city that is probably even more Democratic leaning than that.” A Republican hasn’t won the district since the current maps went into effect in fall 2012.
In the last 11 statewide Wisconsin votes with both a Democrat and Republican on the ballot, Democrats have won 10 of them; now-Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn’s 2019 election victory over Racine’s Lisa Neubauer has been the only win for Wisconsin consecutives since Donald Trump took more votes than Hillary Clinton in November 2016.
Johnson last month conceded that high turnout races tend to swing left but conservatives have a better shot when fewer people vote. “If they (Democrats) were energized and we (Republicans) were energized, we were going to lose,” Johnson said.
That fact and perspective have been used as fuel for the criticisms of Republican moves nationwide to tighten voting rules. The majority of elected conservatives pushing for the changes to election law say they aren’t contesting the 2020 presidential election result — as Trump wants them to do — only that they are, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch put it during a speech in Kenosha last month, trying to make it “harder to cheat.”
Focus on executive, not legislative, branch
The GOP already has a majority in both houses of the state Legislature. But even if all 99 Assembly seats and 17 of the Senate seats are up for grabs in 2022, the focus of Wisconsin’s Republican establishment is getting Evers out of office. Doing so would almost certainly give the GOP control of both the state Legislature and the executive branch — and with it, eliminate Democrats’ veto power.
At the moment, perhaps the most important power Evers holds is that he can veto the election maps Republicans are drawing that will likely define the makeup of the state Legislature from until 2032.
Johnson credited Kleefisch, who was Scott Walker’s No. 2 for eight years in the governor’s office, specifically for being the one to increase Republicans’ participation in Assembly contests.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Saturday night all but confirmed that she will be running to unseat Democratic incumbent Tony Evers as Wisconsin’s governor next year.
During that June 19 rally — at a Lincoln Day Dinner at The Italian American Club — Johnson said that Kleefisch “got on the phone and found some excellent candidates. So instead of 69 Assembly Republican candidates we had 92.” That’s the kind of grassroots electrification Republicans are looking for.
Many conservatives are betting on Kleefisch to be the one to unseat Evers. A straw poll taken at the Annual Republican Party of Wisconsin Convention by Wisconsin Young Republicans published last week saw Kleefisch take 80% of the support among five likely 2022 Republican candidates.
She has been focused on grassroots work since she founded the 1848 Project last year.
“The best tonic for a lost election is the next election won,” Kleefisch said during her Lincoln Day Dinner speech. “We are going to make Tony Evers a one-term governor.”
53 photos showing what life has been like in Racine County throughout this infamous year: 2020
Two families ripped apart
Empty Walmart shelves
Restaurants closing & mask wearing
Lonely churches
Atypical elections
America Strong
Mask making
'YOU ARE INCREDIBLY SAFE TO GO OUT'
Two phones, no answer
Recounting the 12th
Racine Unified recount
Swinging on a closed swingset
ReOPEN WISCONSIN PROTESTS
NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TESTING EFFORT
Thanking hospital workers: Ascension flyover
BACK IN ACTION, WITH A MASK
Waterford graduation 2020 with face masks for COVID-19
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
BLACK LIVES MATTER
IN THE STREETS
SAYING HIS NAME
Marching for justice, peace
Kingdom Manna giveaway
JUNETEENTH
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Say their names
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Zoom meetings and community discussions
Park High School drive-up graduation
Zoo beach erosion
Racine Art Museum reopens, with masks
St. Catherine's Prom
Empty streets
Fire during Kenosha protests
Unrest after Jacob Blake shooting, preceding Kyle Rittenhouse shootings
Kenosha protests
Kenosha unrest
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Black Lives Matter debate takes center stage in Burlington
Capping off the globe
Dalquavis Ward convicted
Archbishop Jerome Listecki leads more than 100 faithful past scorched Car Source lot in Kenosha
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from page editing to covering homelessness to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
Senator Ron Johnson says he doesn't want critical race theory to be taught in schools, but also doesn't think it should be banned nationwide.
1 of 3
Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch spoke to a crowd of more than 100 on June 19 in Kenosha during a Lincoln Day Dinner at The Italian American Club, during which she all-but-confirmed she will be running for governor as a Republican against Tony Evers. In this photo before her speech, she mingled with each table at the event, shaking hands and cracking jokes with southeastern Wisconsin's conservatives.