Wisconsin Republicans aim to use investigation of 2020 election to fuel voting law changes

“A fundamental duty of the city is to facilitate the act of democracy by ensuring free and fair elections,” Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge said in a statement Thursday. “The city takes that responsibility very seriously and, in the midst of a pandemic, we are incredibly proud of the extraordinary work we did in both April and November to ensure our residents were able to safely exercise their right to vote. To make that happen, the city pursued all available resources under the law, and in a completely transparent way.

“As an outcome, we mitigated the spread of COVID-19, expanded safe access to the ballot box for eligible voters and potentially saved lives in the process.”

Vos and others think it should have been illegal for communities to accept private money — the alleged “shady dealings” that have been at the center of attention in Wisconsin right-wing circles for months.

In a statement last month, Shannon Powell, Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s chief of staff, said: “These issues have been fully litigated and any suggestion of wrongdoing is misguided.”

O’Donnell, who has for months called for attention to the CTCL money, claimed that money “was unduly influencing the way elections were run in the five biggest Democrat strongholds in the state.”