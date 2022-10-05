Wisconsin Elections Commission says Racine’s mobile voting unit is not ADA compliant

RACINE — Racine’s Mobile Election Unit could be used as a legal polling place, but it is not legal right now because it is not ADA compliant, despite the accommodations the city had in place for disabled voters.

The ruling was issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission last week.

City Clerk Tara McMenamin confirmed use of the MEU was “on pause” and its future use was up in the air.

The MEU has been used in the last two elections as an early voting location.

The city touted use of the voting van because it saved effort for poll workers and made it easier for residents throughout the city to cast ballots. By not having to move equipment — just the vehicle — more voting locations on more days were available to City of Racine residents.

However, the vehicle was not wheelchair accessible. The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled that the accommodations the city had in place to compensate were not sufficient.

WEC’s decision, signed by Administrator Meagan Wolfe Sept. 30, came after a complaint was filed March 9 by Racine resident Sandra Morris and former city alderman/mayoral candidate Sandy Weidner.

“Of course I was happy when they ruled in my favor. I was wondering why it took them six months to do it,” Weidner said in a phone interview Tuesday. “The WEC should have made a decision back in March … There have been two elections since then when (Racine Mayor) Cory (Mason) was able to use a polling place that was not ADA compliant.”

Due to unprecedented numbers of complaints being filed with WEC since the 2020 presidential election, there remains a backlog of complaints filed many months ago that are only now being addressed by the commission.

So, what now?

“The mobile election unit will be on pause for the general election,” McMenamin said in an email.

But don’t expect the vehicle to disappear.

“Many residents may still see the MEU out and about while we help all voters outside of the MEU to submit their in-person absentee ballots, and to be in compliance with the ruling of the WEC,” McMenamin continued. “As always I believe voting should be accessible for all those legally able to vote, and we want to ensure we are following the letter of the law and providing accessible voting through ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards, while still providing access to the polls.”

So, might the city sell the vehicle? Or outfit it in a way that would make it ADA compliant? It’s unclear right now.

“At this point in time I am focusing on the November election and how I can help voters now. I’ll reevaluate after this November,” McMenamin said in a follow-up email Wednesday.

Multiple important contested statewide and regional elections — including for Assembly seats, U.S. Senate, governor and attorney general — are on Racine County ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

Why isn’t it legal?

The city had aimed to make the vehicle accessible to all by setting up a “doorbell” outside that could be pressed by those needing assistance because they could not enter the vehicle itself, which the city attested made the vehicle ADA compliant. WEC said that wasn’t enough.

WEC’s decision noted numerous benefits to democracy that could be provided by such a mobile voting unit while still concluding it was not in compliance with the law.

“The precinct may even increase the participation of disabled voters by providing a mobile service that can be stationed at care facilities and in neighborhoods in which such voters reside, giving them access to registration and voting services that do not require accessible vans or other forms to transit,” the decision said. “Despite all of the benefits of the mobile precinct, and an analysis of the equivalent and private voting experiences of all voters, the Commission concedes that the ADA and HAVA (Help America Vote Act) still necessitate absolute compliance with polling place facility requirements, even for mobile units that may benefit voters with disabilities.”

The law requires that those who cannot enter a polling place due to a disability are given an “equally effective opportunity” to vote. The mobile voting unit, according to WEC, does not achieve that standard.

The complaint filed by Morris and Weidner noted there were federal requirements including that “each polling location is required to have at least one ADA accessible entrance,” while the van is practically impossible to enter with the use of a wheelchair — the MEU does not have a wheelchair lift.

City wins in second dispute In a second WEC decision, also issued Sept. 30 related to a separate complaint filed by Sandy Weidner and Sandra Morris, ruled in favor of the city. Weidner and Morris had unsuccessfully claimed that the use of CTCL grants, the city’s VoteRacine.org website and the city’s focus on hiring poll workers who are students were illegal. “The city’s advocacy for, and encouragement of, an increase in absentee voting by mail is a get out the vote effort which is impermissible under the Help America Vote Act,” Weidner and Morris claimed, and further said that “Racine’s stated goal to ‘Expand Voter Education and Outreach to Disenfranchised Populations’ is unconstitutional. More explicitly, the focus on race and historical disenfranchisement as a determination of voter education and outreach violates equal protection rights guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.” WEC rejected that argument. “The Commission finds no probable cause to believe a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred with regard to the alleged violation of HAVA and the U.S. Constitution, relating to the (city’s) website usage, get-out-the-vote campaigns, voter outreach efforts and hiring practices for poll workers.”

Conservative-led questions

Conservatives have disparaged the Mobile Election Unit as a “polling booth on wheels” with partisan goals.

The MEU was purchased using at least $250,000 of the $1.7 million the city received from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, the Chicago nonprofit largely funded by billionaire Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. While CTCL provided more than $10 million to more than 210 Wisconsin communities prior to the 2020 presidential election, the largest share of the money went to the state’s five-most populous cities, all of which vote primarily for Democrats, leading to conservatives painting get-out-the-vote efforts as partisan.

No courts have concluded there was anything illegal about the grants. The Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a bill last year that would have made it illegal for municipalities to directly receive grants from private entities for the purposes of running elections, but the bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats have pushed back against Republican claims. Democrats are saying that encouraging participation in democracy is unquestionably good and are dismissing conservatives’ attacks as undemocratic.

A complaint filed Aug. 10 by Racine County GOP Chairman Ken Brown and the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty law firm claims that the city’s use of the vehicle unfairly makes it easier for liberals to vote. There has yet to be a resolution to that complaint.