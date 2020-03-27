Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting today to discuss lawsuit seeking to delay April 7 election

Governor, legislative leaders stand firm

State leaders, including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, have all indicated they don't want the election to be rescheduled or changed.

Their primary reason cited for not wanting to change the date is that it could undermine faith in the electoral process, if an election's rules are so quickly changed weeks after voting already began.

On Wednesday, Mason countered by saying that it would be near impossible to fully staff polling places while still following the state's social distancing directives. Others have questioned how it is possible to follow the "Safer at Home" order, while still going out to vote.

“I am watching these two sacred duties collide with one another. There is a contradiction in place here," Mason wrote in an open letter, published Wednesday. "How, in the midst of a statewide coronavirus ‘stay at home’ order, do we simultaneously encourage millions of people to go out on April 7, stand in lines in close proximity, and cast a vote? There does not appear to be a safe way to conduct both of these activities simultaneously.”