Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting today to discuss lawsuit seeking to delay April 7 election

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has scheduled a a closed-session meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the lawsuits the City of Green Bay and others have filed against the state in an attempt to delay the April 7 election.
Green Bay's mayor, Eric Genrich — and several mayors across the state, including Racine's Cory Mason and Milwaukee's Tom Barrett — have called for the April 7 election to be postponed and for it to become by mail-in ballot only, as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state.
Another lawsuit was filed Thursday by Souls to the Polls, a voter mobilization group, along with Voces de la Frontera, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, multiple unions, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
The WEC's Friday meeting is scheduled to begin via teleconference at 4:15 p.m. and is planned to go into closed session soon after.
Governor, legislative leaders stand firm
State leaders, including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, have all indicated they don't want the election to be rescheduled or changed.
Their primary reason cited for not wanting to change the date is that it could undermine faith in the electoral process, if an election's rules are so quickly changed weeks after voting already began.
On Wednesday, Mason countered by saying that it would be near impossible to fully staff polling places while still following the state's social distancing directives. Others have questioned how it is possible to follow the "Safer at Home" order, while still going out to vote.
“I am watching these two sacred duties collide with one another. There is a contradiction in place here," Mason wrote in an open letter, published Wednesday. "How, in the midst of a statewide coronavirus ‘stay at home’ order, do we simultaneously encourage millions of people to go out on April 7, stand in lines in close proximity, and cast a vote? There does not appear to be a safe way to conduct both of these activities simultaneously.”
Leaders across the state are still advocating for all voters to mail in their ballots, and the state's online absentee ballot requesting deadline has been extended thanks to the epidemic. This election cycle has seen record numbers of absentee ballots being requested, a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.
To register to vote online or to request a mail-in ballot, go to myvote.wi.gov.
Also on Friday's agenda for the WEC meeting are open discussions regarding "Election Day Procedures, Supplies and Poll Workers" and another discussion on "Hospitalized Electors and Absentee Ballot Procedures."
