Why you shouldn't expect to see absentee ballot drop boxes on Racine's streets this spring

RACINE — Absentee ballot drop boxes: They were allowed. Then they weren’t. Now they are again. But they might not be for long.
More than 240 Wisconsin communities — both in Republican-leaning and Democratic-leaning communities, including Racine — used absentee drop boxes to make it easier for voters to deliver ballots in 2020, especially amid the pandemic when many were expressing concerns about going to polls in person. There have also been seemingly constant fears being professed that the use of the boxes allows for election fraud to be committed more easily, but there are zero known situations where this occurred in Wisconsin.
With all this uncertainty, the City of Racine is not expected to use the drop boxes again this spring.
On Monday, after the appeals court overruled the Waukesha judge, The Journal Times reached out to the city to find out if drop boxes would be used again. Shannon Powell, city spokesperson, replied in an email Tuesday that City Clerk Tara Coolidge would employ drop boxes “if a court determines it to be legal to do so.”
And so, as of Tuesday, Coolidge “can’t say 100% because we don’t know if this is the end the judicial process on this issue and she doesn’t want to create confusion for voters.”
As such, don’t expect to see drop boxes on local street corners this spring.
The Wisconsin Legislature has not moved decisively to pass any laws on this, despite the uncertainty of the past 14 months.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, a former county clerk, said she was working on a bill to legalize drop boxes and solidify how they could (and couldn’t) be used, such as allowing municipalities to have no more than four drop boxes regardless of the size of the community.
But her plans appear to have been derailed when Donald Trump inserted himself into Wisconsin’s discourse.
Trump said in a public statement Monday: “Some RINO (Republican In Name Only) Republicans in Wisconsin are working hand in hand with others to have drop boxes again placed in Wisconsin. These fools are playing right into the Democrats’ hand. Drop boxes are only good for Democrats and cheating, not good for Republicans.”
There is no evidence that anyone has ever used ballot drop boxes for “cheating” in Wisconsin. Nor is there evidence that the votes that were dropped off in drop boxes were the sole difference in Joe Biden defeating Trump by 20,682 votes in the state.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement Monday he opposes expanding the use of drop boxes in the state. But after Trump spoke up, Vos refused to say Tuesday if he supports legalizing drop boxes at all. Without Vos’ support, there’s virtually no chance of bills getting through the Legislature.
Bernier, who plans to retire after her current term, has divided Republicans by lambasting Trump’s false claims that he won the election and by criticizing ongoing probes of the 2020 election.
“There’s been recount after recount, court case after court case and, at some point, I wish he would come out and say, you know, I accept the results,” she told Wisconsin Public Radio earlier this month. “Not only for the greater good of the Republican Party, but the greater good of the United States.”
If the Republican-majority state Legislature passed a bill that outlawed the drop boxes entirely, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would likely veto it. In 2021, leading Wisconsin Republicans had backed a bill that would have allowed drop boxes, but it appears Trump has silenced that support.
As such, the standstill continues.
In December, state Sen. Steve Nass, a Whitewater Republican whose district includes a portion of western Racine County, called on the Wisconsin Elections Commission — comprised of six bipartisan appointees — to set definitive rules on the use of drop boxes by February.
Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.
Next votes
A primary election to narrow down ballots for local positions, like municipal councils and school boards, is scheduled for Feb. 15.
The general election for those positions is to follow April 5.
Later in the year, Wisconsinites will vote for U.S. House of Representatives, a U.S. Senate seat, as well as governor, attorney general and other statewide offices.
More inside
Absentee ballot drop boxes may be even more secure than U.S. Postal Service mailboxes, an already established way to mail in votes. So why have Republicans launched multiple legal challenges against the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin and elsewhere? Page A3.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma