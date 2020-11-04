Who did you pick: Trump or Biden? In bellwether Racine County, voters tell us why they picked one or the other

Turnout near 89%

Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen reported on Wednesday afternoon that Racine County's voter turnout in the presidential election was 89%, up from the 86% in 2016. Out of Racine County's approximately 120,000 registered voters, nearly 107,000 participated in Tuesday's election.

"We had increased participation in both numbers and percentage," Christensen said. "I think our clerks did a fabulous job across Racine County ... in being prepared."