Who did you pick: Trump or Biden? In bellwether Racine County, voters tell us why they picked one or the other

RACINE COUNTY — With all voting precincts in Racine County reporting, unofficial Nov. 3 election results from the Racine County Clerk’s Office showed the incumbent Republican ticket of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence outpolling Democratic rivals Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris by a margin of less than 4,500 votes, 54,475-50,154.
A predictor
Earning a reputation as a presidential election prognosticator in recent decades, Racine County has aligned with the national results of the last seven presidential elections: Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996, Republican George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Republican Donald Trump in 2016.
In a very polarized political climate, many voters The Journal Times spoke with at various polling places in Racine County declined to share on the record how they voted in the presidential election. Several voters approached The Journal Times to say that they had voted for Trump but did not want to be named in the paper, including two Black voters.
“With the times right now, it’s really scary to say who you’re voting for,” noted one voter, a self-described “conservative” voter. “It makes me nervous.”
Trump supporters speak
Adam Villarreal of Racine cast his Trump-Pence vote at the Cesar Chavez Community Center in Racine.
“I want to make American great again,” Villarreal said of his vote. “Typically I don’t vote, but I realize how important it is to cast my ballot, so I came out to do it. I voted for President Trump. I like his politics and the way he runs the country. I like what he stands for and I’d like to see it keep moving forward.”
Casting a vote for Trump-Pence at Gilmore Fine Arts School in Racine was Emmanuel McKinstry, who is Black.
“I think it’s very important to vote for our future, especially for my kids’ and my granddaughter’s future,” said self-described “policy voter” McKinstry. “I voted for President Trump because of his policies, 100%. His policies fit my family and that’s how I vote. For my paycheck number one, because I’m a businessman. Number two, family values — God first … pro-life definitely.”
Also casting a vote Tuesday for the Trump-Pence ticket was Mount Pleasant resident Bob Dawson.
“It’s very important this year to get out and vote, to make sure the country doesn’t go the wrong way,” he said. “I’ve got many reasons for voting for Trump. Second Amendment. The other side’s gone crazy out there with what they’re doing in the streets. I back the badge and I don’t think the other guys do that. What Trump’s done with the economy … with the Middle East peace treaties … has been super. He’s done so much.”
At Sturtevant Village Hall, Stephen Fletcher, 50, said he cast an “all Republican” ballot on Tuesday.
“He’s pro-police, pro law-and-order, and gave the military a lot more budget to do their job,” Fletcher said of his support for Trump.
Also casting a vote for Trump was Sturtevant resident Gerardo Melendez.
“When Trump got elected the first time, I thought, ‘Well, he’s different from everybody else. He’s not going to tip-toe around everybody’s feelings,’” Melendez said. “Yes, he has a big mouth and he tends to stick his foot in it, but he doesn’t hold back what he means. He’s an equal opportunity offender … who’s not afraid to speak his mind, which I think everybody should do … I was always taught when I was a kid you can’t please everybody all the time … and I don’t think any president … has ever pleased everybody all the time … I don’t see any president who’s been absolutely perfect. Even Reagan had his problems no matter how hard he tried. I don’t like everything he (Trump) has decided to do but he’s had some pretty good ideas that could deserve some sort of reconsideration.”
Biden supporters speak
On the other side of the political aisle, casting a Biden-Harris vote at Gilmore in Racine was Shekeila Fair, who is Black.
“With everything that’s going on right now, I’m thinking about the future of my baby, my child, and also of my nieces, my nephews” Fair said. “They need a better future — better schooling, better health care. That’s why I came out and voted. I’m trying to make a difference … I feel he (Biden) would be a better candidate.”
Also voting for the Biden-Harris ticket was Mount Pleasant resident Peg Farner.
“I need to see us come back together. I don’t think it’s happening with Trump,” she said of her vote. “I’ve never been so unhappy about the state of the country as I am right now. I just don’t like the divisiveness and I don’t think it’s gonna get any better if we leave Trump in power. I just don’t. It literally brings me to tears seeing how the country’s going.”
A first-time voter in the 2020 presidential election was Mount Pleasant resident Katy Bermke, 22, who chose not to vote in the 2016 presidential election when she was 18.
“I wanted to make sure I came out here and voted to make sure my rights were fulfilled,” she said. “I went with Biden and Harris because health care and women’s rights is a really big thing for me. I’m Native American, so making sure there’s respect for my culture and ethnicity is … very important for me.”
“It wasn’t the best year to vote as far as candidates. Some bad for Biden, some bad for Trump,” Bermke continued. “I agree with some of their policies, but overall it’s definitely a vote for Biden for me.”
Elections in the age of COVID-19 - Social distancing protocols at Gilmore Fine Arts School
Election 2020 Caledonia
Election 2020: Biden Supporters in Mount Pleasant
Waterford’s chief election inspector talks about the election
Voting tables at Festival Hall
Election 2020: Biden-Harris supporters in Mount Pleasant
An election in the age of COVID-19
Voting in the age of COVID-19 - Mount Pleasant
Waterford polls
Caryl Perrin
Waterford voters
Burlington voting
Voting as a family
Steil concludes acceptance speech
Steil acceptance speech
GOP Watch Party
GOP Watch Party
Steil acceptance speech
Steil acceptance speech
Pro-Biden demonstrators in Downtown Racine
“I need to see us come back together. I don’t think it’s happening with Trump. I’ve never been so unhappy about the state of the country as I am right now. I just don’t like the divisiveness and I don’t think it’s gonna get any better if we leave Trump in power. I just don’t. It literally brings me to tears seeing how the country’s going.” Peg Farner, of Mount Pleasant“Typically I don’t vote, but I realize how important it is to cast my ballot, so I came out to do it. I voted for President Trump. I like his politics and the way he runs the country. I like what he stands for and I’d like to see it keep moving forward.” Adam Villarreal, of Racine
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.