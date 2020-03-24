What every Racine County municipality is doing for early in-person voting, as of Monday

RACINE COUNTY — While the governor has announced plans to issue a "safer at home" order, he has not postponed the April 7 election.

Each municipality in Racine County is still offering in-person early voting, with varying degrees of restriction, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, city, village and town clerks are still suggesting voters request mail-in ballots from myvote.wi.gov and avoid in-person voting if possible.

“I continue to urge all eligible voters to get an absentee ballot,” Gov. Tony Evers said Friday. “This will make things safer for all of us.”

The April 7 election includes the presidential primary, the Racine Unified School District referendum, a state Supreme Court race, a state Appeals Court race and local municipal and school board contests.

Reports from around the county show that clerks are feeling the pressure to keep up with seemingly constant changes regarding the epidemic and related orders from the state, but they are by and large succeeding in making sure it is still possible and easy to vote.