RACINE COUNTY — Despite facing his first challenger in more than a decade, Mike Aimone will remain Union Grove’s village president after winning Tuesday’s election.
By an unofficial count of 516-476, Aimone defeated challenger Steve Wicklund by a margin of less than 5 percent.
Aimone, who works for State Farm Insurance, has been the president of Union Grove for more than 12 years after serving three years as a trustee. This is the first time he hasn’t run unopposed since 2007, when he was first elected as Union Grove president.
"I'm happy that it's over ... any time that you've got opposition, it'll stress you a bit," Aimone said.
Alan Jelinek, Janice Winget and Christopher Gallagher all ran unopposed for trustee positions Nos. 1, 3 and 5, respectively, on the Village Board.
“I believe that by my running, I did shake up the status quo,” said Wicklund, who is an electrical contractor and serves on the village's community development authority. "The communication level has been the best it’s been in a long, long time ... I’m pretty satisfied with how well I actually did.”
"I look forward to continuing to work with Steve (on the CDA)," Aimone said, "and continuing to work with all of our committees ... as village president, I have one vote, just like everyone else."
Waterford
Pat Goldammer, a 52-year-old small-business owner running for public office for the first time, received the most votes of the four trustee candidates and earned his spot on the Waterford Village Board. He unseated incumbent Kathy Nargis, who was 19 votes shy of keeping her position. Incumbents Troy McReynolds and Tamara Pollnow were both re-elected.
Goldammer received 739 votes, McReynolds received 714, Pollnow received 620, and Nargis received 602.
"I'm very excited to get elected," Goldammer said. "I think the village wants to see a little bit of accountability on the real estate purchases and pulling the shade back a little bit."
Running unopposed, Don Houston won re-election as village president with 961 votes out of 983 cast. Also unopposed was Gregory K. Miller, who won re-election as municipal judge election with 904 votes out of 909 cast.
Burlington
High School art teacher Frank Korb was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat incumbent Todd Bauman, an aggregate materials handler, for the 4th District seat on the Burlington City Council.
Unofficial results show that Bauman won 342 votes to Korb's 200. Bauman has served on the council since 2013.
Incumbent aldermen Susan E. Kott (1st District), Bob Grandi (2nd District) and Jon E. Schultz II (3rd District) all won their Burlington City Council elections unopposed.
