West Bend Police: Man pulled knife at polling place, demanded they 'stop the voting'

WEST BEND — A man pulled a knife and demanded poll workers "stop the voting" at a West Bend polling place Tuesday afternoon, the West Bend Police Department reported.

Reported at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at West Bend Community Memorial Library, the incident ended with the suspect being taken to custody, no injuries, and voting being able to resume at the library in less than an hour, according to the WBPD.

"The Police Department would like to thank the library staff for taking quick action and voters who waited patiently to vote," the WBPD said in a Facebook post. "The incident remains under investigation and charges will be forthcoming. There is no further threat to the community."

Police did not identify the man other than to say he was a 38-year-old male.

