RACINE — Alderman Sandy Weidner is in the process of registering as a write-in candidate for mayor against current Mayor Cory Mason.
Weidner said that she had not intended to run but has been told by Racine mayoral race supporters that they intend to write-in her name on April 2. In response, she's decided to register.
"I'm really quite surprised and honored by the level of support that persists out in the neighborhoods and registering as a write-in candidate is a way of ensuring that anyone who votes for me will have their vote count," Weidner said via email. "I personally do not intend to 'campaign' but if it turns out that I receive the votes, I am hereby announcing that I will accept the responsibility to serve."
Weidner, who has served as alderman of the 6th District since 2000, and Mason jostled for the position in October 2017 during a special election that was scheduled after former Mayor John Dickert announced he was stepping down. Mason, who had served in the Legislature for 10 years, received 964 more votes than Weidner.
"I've been in city government for a long time, people know me and they know where I stand on the things that matter to them," Weidner stated. "I intend to continue working on behalf of my district as their alderman, and if they and others call on me to move up onto the podium, my position as of now is that I will do that and serve to the best of my abilities."
On the ballot, Mason is running unopposed. Weidner said the lack of competition against Mason was one reason why her supporters told her they were going to write her in.
"The word from the community is that many people want to have a choice," she said. "Now they do."
On Wednesday Weidner submitted her declaration of candidacy and written statement saying she is running. But she still needed to get in her campaign registration statement to be officially recognized as a write-in candidate. Weidner planned to get in the registration statement by the end of the week. City Clerk Tara Coolidge said the deadline is noon on Friday, March 29.
